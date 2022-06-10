Lemsip Max Cold & Flu Blackcurrant Sachets Paracetamol 10 Pack

Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride For the symptomatic relief of colds and flu Ingredients (per sachet): Paracetamol 1000mg, Action: Analgesic & antipyretic, Relief of... Headache, sore throat, fever, body aches & pains Ingredients (per sachet): Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, Action: Decongestant, Relief of... Blocked nose

For Fever, Headaches, Body Aches, Blocked Nose, Sore Throat

Ingredients

Ingredients (per sachet): Paracetamol 1000mg, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 12.2mg, Also contains Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Aspartame, Sodium and Sucrose

Net Contents

10 x Sachets

Preparation and Usage