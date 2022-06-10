We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lemsip Max Cold & Flu Blackcurrant Sachets Paracetamol 10 Pack

3.5(2)
£5.00

£0.50/each

Paracetamol, Phenylephrine HydrochlorideFor the symptomatic relief of colds and fluIngredients (per sachet): Paracetamol 1000mg, Action: Analgesic & antipyretic, Relief of... Headache, sore throat, fever, body aches & painsIngredients (per sachet): Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, Action: Decongestant, Relief of... Blocked nose
Lemsip and sword symbol are trade marks
For Fever, Headaches, Body Aches, Blocked Nose, Sore Throat

Ingredients

Ingredients (per sachet): Paracetamol 1000mg, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride 12.2mg, Also contains Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Aspartame, Sodium and Sucrose

Net Contents

10 x Sachets

Preparation and Usage

DirectionsHow to take: For oral use. Pour one sachet of powder into a mug and fill with hot, but not boiling, water. Stir until dissolved. If preferred, sweeten to taste with sugar, honey or your usual sweetener.How much to take: Adults, the elderly and children aged 16 years and over: 1 sachet every 4-6 hours. Do not take more than 4 sachets in 24 hours. Do not give to children under 16 years of age.Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor.Do not take if: you are allergic to any ingredient, you have heart disease, high blood pressure, overactive thyroid, an enlarged prostate, or if you are taking or have taken MAOI's (antidepressants) within 14 days or other sympathomimetic, decongestants.

