Tesco Free From Fusilli Pasta 500G

Tesco Free From Fusilli Pasta 500G
£ 1.00
£2.00/kg
Per 170g**
  • Energy1180kJ 278kcal
    14%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 694kJ / 164kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free dried fusilli pasta made from maize flour and rice flour.
  • GLUTEN, WHEAT & EGG FREE. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Our pasta is made by a family run business in Italy with passion, care and knowledge that’s been passed down over decades, from generation to generation
  • Gluten, Wheat & Egg Free
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice Flour, White Maize Flour, Yellow Maize Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Cereals containing Gluten, Egg or Egg derivatives,

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling water, stir and return to the boil.
Cook for 12-14 minutes, drain well and serve immediately.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 170g**
Energy694kJ / 164kcal1180kJ / 278kcal
Fat0.3g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate36.2g61.5g
Sugars0.2g0.3g
Fibre1.7g2.9g
Protein3.1g5.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

10 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great!

5 stars

Cooks the same as regular pasta and tastes good too. The average family wouldn't notice any difference in taste or texture from wheat pasta.

Tasty

5 stars

I have been buying this product for a number of weeks/months, we have 2 gluten free in our house & this has been the tastiest pasta so far

Cooks quickly! Great texture!

5 stars

I use this product for my son.. We make all kinds of salads and dishes with them.

Reliable gf pasta

5 stars

This makes reliably good pasta, doesn’t break apart or stick together like some other brands and shapes I have tried.

Great Gluten free option without going the bank

5 stars

Great Gluten free pasta without costing too much, just as good as the regular pasta

Decent

5 stars

Tastes just like pasta

Delicious

5 stars

Best gluten free pasta I’ve tasted!

Go Free

5 stars

Family are wheat intolerant and Tesco provide such a good selection. Pasta always turns out great and very easy to cook. Not too starchy and tastes the same as wheat pasta. Reasonable price.

Excellent padta

5 stars

This tastes as good as any other pasta. Have given it to people who hav normal pasta & they didn't notice the difference.

Great Gluten Free Pasta!

5 stars

I habve been using this pasta for over a year noe. It's great and reasonably priced in comparisson to other gluten free alternatives.

