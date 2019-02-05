Tesco Free From Fusilli Pasta 500G

Great!
Cooks the same as regular pasta and tastes good too. The average family wouldn't notice any difference in taste or texture from wheat pasta.
Tasty
I have been buying this product for a number of weeks/months, we have 2 gluten free in our house & this has been the tastiest pasta so far
Cooks quickly! Great texture!
I use this product for my son.. We make all kinds of salads and dishes with them.
Reliable gf pasta
This makes reliably good pasta, doesn’t break apart or stick together like some other brands and shapes I have tried.
Great Gluten free option without going the bank
Great Gluten free pasta without costing too much, just as good as the regular pasta
Decent
Tastes just like pasta
Delicious
Best gluten free pasta I’ve tasted!
Go Free
Family are wheat intolerant and Tesco provide such a good selection. Pasta always turns out great and very easy to cook. Not too starchy and tastes the same as wheat pasta. Reasonable price.
Excellent padta
This tastes as good as any other pasta. Have given it to people who hav normal pasta & they didn't notice the difference.
Great Gluten Free Pasta!
I habve been using this pasta for over a year noe. It's great and reasonably priced in comparisson to other gluten free alternatives.