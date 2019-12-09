Tesco Free From Spaghetti 500G

Great!
amazing. You would not know you weren't eating normal spaghetti.
Delicious
I need to follow a low FODMAP diet and I love this pasta. Delicious and light, no bloating after eating this spaghetti. Thank you Tesco, please do not change this recipe
Pity contains maise
Most gluten intolerant people are intolerant to maise/maise starch (even worse) too, so pity these include maise :-(
Great tasting spaghetti
Great taste, doesn't turn the water into a cloudy white paste like some other brands
excellent quality
very tasty, really good quality spaghetti , no sticky cagy mess
Great wheat free option
Can be prone to sticking in clumps like a lot of wheat free pasta but oil in the water and regular stirring means it cooks well.
Good flavour
As with all gluten free pasta, cooking time is crucial; get it right and it's a very good substitute for regular pasta.