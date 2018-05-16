Bonjela Cool 15G

Product Description
- Cool Mint Gel
- Choline Salicylate
- Cetalkonium Chloride
- Cool Mint Gel is indicated for the relief of pain associated with mouth ulcers, brace, denture and cold sores. Also, it helps to reduce inflammation and helps to fight infection.
- Double action
- Relieves pain
- Targets swelling & infection
- Sugar free
- Pack size: 15G
Information
Ingredients
Contains 8.714% Choline Salicylate and 0.01% Cetalkonium Chloride as actives, Also contains Ethanol (Alcohol), See leaflet for further information
Storage
Do not store above 25°C.Do not use after the expiry date.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Check that the cap seal is unbroken before first using the product.
- Massage approximately 1cm of gel onto the sore area. This can be repeated after 3 hours. For denture sores: Do not apply directly onto the dentures. Leave at least 30 minutes before replacing the dentures in the mouth.
Warnings
- DO NOT GIVE TO CHILDREN AND ADOLESCENTS UNDER 16 YEARS OF AGE.
- This is because there is a possible association between salicylates and Reye's syndrome when given to children. Reye's syndrome is a very rare disease which affects the brain and liver and can be fatal.
- WARNING: Do not use more medicine than the label tells you to. If symptoms persist for more than 7 days, consult your doctor (or dentist).
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
Name and address
- MA holder:
- Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare (UK) Limited,
- Hull,
- HU8 7DS.
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
15g ℮
Safety information
