Breathe Right Nasal Strips Clear 10 Strips

The product is good but Tesco only stock the small
The product is good but Tesco only stock the small/med size which is no use to me. The product description states that the correct size should be used, but only the one size is available.
5 Years
10 x Nasal Strips
Keep out of the reach of children. CAUTIONS: Do not use if allergic to latex or to Breathe Right nasal strips. Do not use over sores, sunburned or irritated skin. Do not use more than 12 hours per day. Not for use in children under 5 years of age. Packaging of this product contains natural rubber latex which may cause allergic reactions. If rash or skin irritation occurs, discontinue use. If you suffer from sleep apnoea, consult your doctor. Disposable - use each strip only once. For external use only.
