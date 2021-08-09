We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Maltesers Bag 37G

image 1 of Maltesers Bag 37G
£ 0.60
£1.63/100g
Clubcard Price
1x = 37g
  • Energy780kJ 186kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2108kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%).
  • Little delicious smooth milk chocolate balls with a crispy malty centre
  • The lighter way to enjoy chocolate...Why not share? Maltesers
  • Perfect for a treat at work, home or on the go
  • Fairtrade Chocolate
  • 186 kcal per pack
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 37G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectin), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 37g

Name and address

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

37g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 37g (%*)
Energy2108kJ780kJ (9%)
-503kcal186kcal (9%)
Fat25g9.1g (13%)
of which saturates15g5.6g (28%)
Carbohydrate62g23g (9%)
of which sugars52g19g (21%)
Protein8.2g3.0g (6%)
Salt0.45g0.17g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
