Tesco Raisin Munch Bar 6X32g

4.7(6)Write a review
Tesco Raisin Munch Bar 6X32g
£ 0.89
£0.46/100g
One bar
  • Energy570kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates2.3g
    12%
  • Sugars10.6g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1780kJ / 423kcal

Product Description

  • Oat, wheat flakes, and raisin cereal bar, half coated in milk chocolate.
  • MILK CHOCOLATE BOTTOM Juicy raisins tumbled with cereals, generously dipped in silky chocolate Our partners have been working with cereals for over 15 years. They use their specialist experience to select the best ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 192G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Glucose Syrup, Oat Flakes (20%), Milk Chocolate Coating (17%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Wheat Flakes (12%), Crispy Cereals [Rice Flour, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Salt], Raisin (5%) [Raisins, Cottonseed Oil], Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Flavouring, Emulsifer (Soya Lecithins)], Palm Oil, Honey, Stabiliser (Sorbitols), Aromatic Caramel [Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar], Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place way from direct sunlight.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Box. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

192g e (6 x 32g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1780kJ / 423kcal570kJ / 135kcal
Fat13.0g4.2g
Saturates7.2g2.3g
Carbohydrate68.0g21.8g
Sugars33.0g10.6g
Fibre4.7g1.5g
Protein6.2g2.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Great treat for the adults and children!

5 stars

Great treat for the adults and children!

A sample of all the yummy ingredients in the correct portions

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

The bars are full of fruit, choc, and very filling.

Better than the branded version

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

Like these better that the branded version, more moist and chewy

Great taste

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

But these weekly as an option for on tbe go snack ... real nice and great value for money

An easy way to get tricky

5 stars

Review from tesco.com

I have been buying these bars for quite a long time now. I used to put them in my son's lunch box but he was complained that he didn't have the ones that with just chocolate. I deliberately buy these ones because they have raisins in them. Now he's them without saying anything at all.

Great Snack.

4 stars

Review from tesco.com

I bu these every week.

