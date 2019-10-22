Tesco Raisin Munch Bar 6X32g

Great treat for the adults and children!
A sample of all the yummy ingredients in the correct portions
The bars are full of fruit, choc, and very filling.
Better than the branded version
Like these better that the branded version, more moist and chewy
Great taste
But these weekly as an option for on tbe go snack ... real nice and great value for money
An easy way to get tricky
I have been buying these bars for quite a long time now. I used to put them in my son's lunch box but he was complained that he didn't have the ones that with just chocolate. I deliberately buy these ones because they have raisins in them. Now he's them without saying anything at all.
Great Snack.
I bu these every week.