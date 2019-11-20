By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Guylian Seashells Boxed Chocolates 250G

Guylian Seashells Boxed Chocolates 250G
£ 4.00
£1.60/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Filled Belgian Chocolates (Praliné 65%)
  • The Guylian Quality Signature
  • Each Guylian Belgian Chocolate has the artist's G signature.
  • This is our quality guarantee that you will have a superior chocolate experience.
  • Project Seahorse
  • Every time you buy Guylian Chocolates you are supporting Project Seahorse, an international Marine Conservation Organization. 'Saving the seahorses means saving the seas.'
  • www.projectseahorse.com
  • Finest Belgian Chocolates with Hazelnut Praliné Filling
  • Premium chocolates made in Belgium
  • International taste & quality institute - Superior taste award
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - D
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Hazelnuts, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: Chocolate 48% min., Milk Chocolate 31% min., White Chocolate 25% min, Milk Solids: Milk Chocolate 23% min., White Chocolate 29% min

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts and Gluten

Name and address

  • Chocolaterie Guylian N.V.,
  • Europark-OOST 1,
  • 9100 Sint-Niklaas,
  • Belgium.

Return to

  • www.guylian.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g
Energy 2295 kJ
-550 kcal
Fats 34 g
of which saturates 16 g
Carbohydrate 52 g
of which sugars 50 g
Protein 7.6 g
Salt 0.19 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

