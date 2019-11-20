Guylian Seashells Boxed Chocolates 250G
Product Description
- Filled Belgian Chocolates (Praliné 65%)
- The Guylian Quality Signature
- Each Guylian Belgian Chocolate has the artist's G signature.
- This is our quality guarantee that you will have a superior chocolate experience.
- Project Seahorse
- Every time you buy Guylian Chocolates you are supporting Project Seahorse, an international Marine Conservation Organization. 'Saving the seahorses means saving the seas.'
- www.projectseahorse.com
- Finest Belgian Chocolates with Hazelnut Praliné Filling
- Premium chocolates made in Belgium
- International taste & quality institute - Superior taste award
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - D
- Halal
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Hazelnuts, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Cocoa Solids: Chocolate 48% min., Milk Chocolate 31% min., White Chocolate 25% min, Milk Solids: Milk Chocolate 23% min., White Chocolate 29% min
Allergy Information
- May contain other Nuts and Gluten
Name and address
- Chocolaterie Guylian N.V.,
- Europark-OOST 1,
- 9100 Sint-Niklaas,
- Belgium.
Return to
- www.guylian.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|Energy
|2295 kJ
|-
|550 kcal
|Fats
|34 g
|of which saturates
|16 g
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|of which sugars
|50 g
|Protein
|7.6 g
|Salt
|0.19 g
