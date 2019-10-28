By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dr Pepper 500Ml

image 1 of Dr Pepper 500Ml
£ 1.33
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Typical values per 100g: Energy 85kJ

Product Description

  • Sparkling Fruit Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweeteners
  • What's the Worst that can happen? Dr Pepper's unique, sparkling blend of 23 fruit and spice flavours has been around for well over a century and it's still the same, with that distinctive flavour you just can't quite put your tongue on.
  • Sparkling Fruit Flavour Soft Drink
  • Serve cold for maximum refreshment.
  • Store in a cool and dry place
  • Please recycle.
  • Coca-Cola and the Environment
  • Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • This product is GMO free
  • This product is gluten free
  • This product is allergen free
  • This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Colour (Caramel E150d), Phosphoric Acid, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings including Caffeine

Allergy Information

  • This product is allergen free

Storage

Store cool and dry.Best before end: See side of cap or bottle neck for date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Number of uses

500ml = 2 x 250ml servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Coca-Cola European Partners Great Britain Limited,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1EZ.

Return to

  • 0800 227711
  • Coca-Cola.co.uk

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 250ml (%*)
Energy 85kJ213kJ
-20kcal50kcal (3%)
Fat 0g0g (0%)
Of which saturates 0g0g (0%)
Carbohydrate 4.9g12g (5%)
Of which sugars 4.9g12g (13%)
Protein 0g0g (0%)
Salt 0g0g (0%)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

