By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Scone Mix 320G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Scone Mix 320G
£ 0.70
£2.19/kg
One scone
  • Energy661kJ 157kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.9g
    6%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1321kJ / 313kcal

Product Description

  • Scone mix.
  • LIGHTLY SWEET & CRUMBLY JUST ADD MILK
  • LIGHTLY SWEET & CRUMBLY JUST ADD MILK
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Rapeseed Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once baked in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking time: 12-15 minutes

    Makes: 8 scones

    Method: Oven

    You will need: 150ml (10 tbsp) semi- skimmed milk; flour for dusting; 6cm (2½ inch) cutter; greased baking sheet. Optional: Milk or beaten egg to glaze.
    Method:
    1. Pre-heat the oven to 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 7
    2. Empty the scone mix into a mixing bowl and add the milk.
    3. Knead the mixture very lightly to form a soft, smooth dough.
    4. Roll out the dough on a floured surface to approximately 2cm thick and cut into 8 rounds using a 6cm (2½ inch) cutter.
    5. Place on the baking sheet, for more golden brown scones glaze with milk or beaten egg.
    6. Cook in the oven for 12-15 minutes until well risen or golden brown. Cool on a cooling rack.

     

    All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

    Important

    Not suitable for microwave cooking.
     

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne scone (50g)
Energy1321kJ / 313kcal661kJ / 157kcal
Fat7.8g3.9g
Saturates3.1g1.5g
Carbohydrate52.6g26.3g
Sugars13.6g6.8g
Fibre2.1g1.1g
Protein7.2g3.6g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When prepared according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Makes delicious scones

5 stars

They make perfect scones everytime. I add raisins or sultanas for the perfect scone, add clotted cream and fresh strawberries for that delicious cream tea..

A definite NO-NO.

1 stars

far too sweet for a plain scone - and WHY are you still selling products with disgusting palm oil?

Nice quantity, flavour was great.

5 stars

Fancied a cream tea as had some clotted cream & jam in the fridge, so this seemed perfect, no need to buy flour, milk & butter, when its all done for you! Great buy, worth every penny.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Clotted Cream 227G

£ 2.05
£0.90/100g

Grower's Harvest Sultanas 500G

£ 0.99
£1.98/kg

Tesco Strawberry Jam 454G

£ 0.75
£0.17/100g

Tesco Vanilla Sponge Mix 400G

£ 1.00
£2.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here