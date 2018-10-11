Tesco Scone Mix 320G

Makes delicious scones
They make perfect scones everytime. I add raisins or sultanas for the perfect scone, add clotted cream and fresh strawberries for that delicious cream tea..
A definite NO-NO.
far too sweet for a plain scone - and WHY are you still selling products with disgusting palm oil?
Nice quantity, flavour was great.
Fancied a cream tea as had some clotted cream & jam in the fridge, so this seemed perfect, no need to buy flour, milk & butter, when its all done for you! Great buy, worth every penny.