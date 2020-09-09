By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organic Leeks 400G

2(3)Write a review
Organic Leeks 400G
£ 1.50
£3.75/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy90kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 113kJ / 27kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Leeks.
  • Delicate & Sweet Carefully grown for their subtle onion flavour
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Leek

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Netherlands, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Trim as required.

    Microwave
    Step: Cook on full power 800 Watt: 4 mins 900 Watt: 3.5 mins
    Step: Stand for 1 min
    Step: Total Time 800 Watt: 5 mins 900 Watt: 4.5 mins

    Stir Fry
    Time: 6-7 mins
    Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.
    Stir-fry for 6-7 mins minutes.

    Hob
    Time: 6-8 mins
    Place in a pan of boiling water.
    Reduce heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until tender.
    Drain well before serving.

    Steam
    Time: 8-10 mins
    Place in a steamer for 8-10 mins or until tender.

    Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy113kJ / 27kcal90kJ / 22kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.9g2.3g
Sugars2.2g1.8g
Fibre2.2g1.8g
Protein1.6g1.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

no green bits!

2 stars

I mainly use the green part of leeks as part of a low FODMAP diet. These looked like a lot of green on the picture, there was hardly any green part when I got these. All cut off, what a shame.

Tough,cardboard like, very disappointed

1 stars

Even a nuclear blast will not make these edible - I pressure cooked them in desperation and they were still tough! Like cardboard! No taste whatsoever! Is this a British produce?Never had such bad leeks.

Plastic is NOT fantastic!

3 stars

Nice leeks but better without the plastic!

