Organic Leeks 400G

Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Trim as required.

Microwave

Step: Cook on full power 800 Watt: 4 mins 900 Watt: 3.5 mins

Step: Stand for 1 min

Step: Total Time 800 Watt: 5 mins 900 Watt: 4.5 mins

Stir Fry

Time: 6-7 mins

Heat a little oil in a heavy based frying pan or wok.

Stir-fry for 6-7 mins minutes.

Hob

Time: 6-8 mins

Place in a pan of boiling water.

Reduce heat and simmer for 6-8 minutes or until tender.

Drain well before serving.

Steam

Time: 8-10 mins

Place in a steamer for 8-10 mins or until tender.

Cooking Warnings: All appliances vary these are guidelines only.

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.