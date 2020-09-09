Organic Leeks 400G

no green bits!
I mainly use the green part of leeks as part of a low FODMAP diet. These looked like a lot of green on the picture, there was hardly any green part when I got these. All cut off, what a shame.
Tough,cardboard like, very disappointed
Even a nuclear blast will not make these edible - I pressure cooked them in desperation and they were still tough! Like cardboard! No taste whatsoever! Is this a British produce?Never had such bad leeks.
Plastic is NOT fantastic!
Nice leeks but better without the plastic!