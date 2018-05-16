By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Goose Fat 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Goose Fat 200G

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

10g contains
  • Energy367kJ 89kcal
    4%
  • Fat9.9g
    14%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 3671kJ / 893kcal

Product Description

  • Goose Fat
  • Goose Fat. Goose fat is a favourite among chefs. Using it to cook your roast potatoes will give them a richer flavour and make sure they're soft and fluffy on the inside and brilliantly crisp and golden on the outside.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Warnings

  • Warning: this product may return to a liquid state if kept at room temperature.

Net Contents

200ge

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains:10g contains
Energy3671kJ / 893kcal367kJ / 89kcal
Fat99.2g9.9g
Saturates32.7g3.3g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: this product may return to a liquid state if kept at room temperature.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here