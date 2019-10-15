By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cornish Ice Cream 2 Litres

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Cornish Ice Cream 2 Litres
£ 3.00
£0.15/100ml
One scoop
  • Energy434kJ 104kcal
    5%
  • Fat5.8g
    8%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars10.4g
    12%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 835kJ / 200kcal

Product Description

  • Creamy vanilla dairy ice cream, made with Cornish clotted cream.
  • With Cornish clotted cream for a richer, fuller flavour. Perfect to be scooped alongside a dessert or simply served with some fruit or even just to be enjoyed on its own
  • Creamy vanilla dairy ice cream, made with Cornish clotted cream.
  • Pack size: 2l

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Clotted Cream (Milk) (6%), Butteroil (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Vanilla Extract, Stabilisers (Carob Gum, Guar Gum), Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2 Litres e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy835kJ / 200kcal434kJ / 104kcal
Fat11.1g5.8g
Saturates7.2g3.7g
Carbohydrate21.0g10.9g
Sugars19.9g10.4g
Fibre0.6g0.3g
Protein3.7g1.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

So precious,it’ s easier to break into a safe.

3 stars

I’m 73,weak and suffering CKD.I spent 3 days opening the tub.Each day pondering how to get to the contents.I started by using a hammer and a sharp screwdriver to pierce the lid.On the 3rd day without ice cream,an idea came to mind.I have a pair of Toe nail scissors.Perfect,in 20 mins,and 200 snips later,I had a 3” sq. hole big enough to get a scoop through.I had a tin of strawberries in the fridge,designed to open easy.(Pull ring and lid comes off.)Ice cream was average,strawbs lovely.I’ll buy something easier next time.

Very tasty

5 stars

Very tasty

This is by far the best own brand ice cream I have

5 stars

This is by far the best own brand ice cream I have ever tasted,from any shop or supermarket. The only way I can see to improve, would be to use fresh vanilla. It definitely rivals Carte d'or.

Terrible

1 stars

Fairly sure this recipe has been changed. It's much less sweet, and the texture is like rubber now instead of being creamy. Bad decision, Tesco.

shame it was so soft

2 stars

I was expecting it to be non soft scoop so was disappointed

Delicious and palm oil free.

5 stars

I have searched for a palm oil free ice cream and this is it. Simple and good.

buy it and try it scrumptious

5 stars

lovely ice cream better than some of the dearer ones my granchildren and myself wont buy this from anywhere else creamy to have every day full marks tesco

Usually bought next

Tesco Ice Cream Cones 21 Pack

£ 0.90
£0.04/each

Askeys Treat Strawberry Sauce 325G

£ 1.30
£0.40/100g

Askeys Treat Toffee Sauce 325G

£ 1.30
£0.40/100g

Askeys Treat Chocolate Chunk Crackin 225G

£ 1.30
£0.58/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here