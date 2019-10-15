Tesco Cornish Ice Cream 2 Litres

So precious,it’ s easier to break into a safe.
I’m 73,weak and suffering CKD.I spent 3 days opening the tub.Each day pondering how to get to the contents.I started by using a hammer and a sharp screwdriver to pierce the lid.On the 3rd day without ice cream,an idea came to mind.I have a pair of Toe nail scissors.Perfect,in 20 mins,and 200 snips later,I had a 3” sq. hole big enough to get a scoop through.I had a tin of strawberries in the fridge,designed to open easy.(Pull ring and lid comes off.)Ice cream was average,strawbs lovely.I’ll buy something easier next time.
Very tasty
This is by far the best own brand ice cream I have ever tasted,from any shop or supermarket. The only way I can see to improve, would be to use fresh vanilla. It definitely rivals Carte d'or.
Terrible
Fairly sure this recipe has been changed. It's much less sweet, and the texture is like rubber now instead of being creamy. Bad decision, Tesco.
shame it was so soft
I was expecting it to be non soft scoop so was disappointed
Delicious and palm oil free.
I have searched for a palm oil free ice cream and this is it. Simple and good.
buy it and try it scrumptious
lovely ice cream better than some of the dearer ones my granchildren and myself wont buy this from anywhere else creamy to have every day full marks tesco