Tesco Cold Relief Capsules 16'S

- For the relief of the symptoms of cold and flu including headaches and feverishness
- Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before you take this product. For the relief of the symptoms of colds and flu including nasal and sinus congestion and its associated pressure and pain, headache, feverishness, catarrh, aches and pains.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
- For oral use only: • Adults, the elderly and children 12 years and over: 2 capsules to be swallowed with water every 4 to 6 hours, as required. Do not take more than 12 capsules in any 24 hour period. Do not give to children under 12 years of age. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to your doctor. Do not take if you: • are allergic to paracetamol or any other ingredients. • are pregnant or breast-feeding. • have kidney or liver problems, including alcoholic liver disease. Do not use capsules after the date shown on the pack.
- CONTAINS PARACETAMOL,
- Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well.,
- Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
16 capsules
