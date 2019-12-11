By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cafedircet Decaffeinated Machu Picchu Ground Coffee 227G

1(1)Write a review
£ 3.00
£1.33/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Full - Bodied with Dark Chocolate Overtones
  • Ridiculously Good Coffee
  • Ridiculously Good Business
  • Unlike any other coffee company, we have invested over 50% of our profits back into the farmer communities we work with. Through our farmer-led charity the Cafédirect Producers' Foundation, we have invested over £6M to date - and that is on top of our Fairtrade commitment.
  • It's a bold business plan focused on improving farmers' livelihoods and maximising their resources. In doing so, it continually raises coffee quality, giving you a taste experience that's second to none.
  • producersfoundation.org/cafedirect
  • Start your Adventure...
  • Cafédirect Handpicked offers once in a lifetime coffee adventures. Our speciality grade coffee is skilfully roasted in small batches in our East London roastery, then delivered directly to you.
  • handpicked.cafedirect.co.uk
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • For all brew guides visit us online.
  • Experience this 100% Arabica coffee, grown high on the mysterious and legendary Andean Mountainsides of Peru.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Fairtrade
  • Strength - 4
  • Filter & cafetière
  • 100% arabica
  • Pack size: 227g

Information

Ingredients

Coffee: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 100%

Storage

Once opened store your coffee in an airtight container somewhere cool and dry. Use within 2 weeks of opening. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Packed in the EU. Produce of Peru

Preparation and Usage

  • Brewing
  • For cafetières try 1 heaped dessert spoon of coffee per cup, add hot water (just off the boil) and use a little water to evenly coat the grounds.
  • Top up the water, stir, leave for 4 minutes, then plunge & enjoy.

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Cafédirect PLC,
  • 21 Whiston Road,
  • London,
  • E2 8EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • cafedirect.co.uk

Net Contents

227g ℮

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not good!

1 stars

Unpleasant taste and no body to it, I’m afraid.

