Schwartz Medium Curry Powder 90G

Schwartz Medium Curry Powder 90G
£ 1.80
£0.20/10g

Product Description

  • Medium Curry Powder
  • For recipes and cooking suggestions visit: www.schwartz.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook
  • A robust and fragrant medium curry powder with ground coriander seed, ginger and cumin, an excellent base for curries.
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g

Information

Ingredients

Ground Coriander Seeds (30%), Salt, Turmeric, Ginger (8%), Ground Fenugreek (7%), Cumin (7%), Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Allspice, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.
  • schwartz.enquiries@mcormick.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 1250kJ/300kcal
Fat - Total13.3g
Fat - Saturated2.4g
Carbohydrate 16.8g
- Sugars2.0g
Protein 14.3g
Salt 14.20g

