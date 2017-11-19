Boschendal Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

A poor rather bitter wine.
I will not purchase this wine again. I am left with 3 bottles which we will not drink.
A refreshing and lively wine
a fresh and vibrant wine with excellent tropical flavours;a pleasure to drink!Almost like a New Zealand Sauvignon.
A good wine when sold at a reasonable price
An enjoyable wine with or without food. Often overpriced, but when discounted to somewhere around £6 well worth getting a case or two.
Safe
Boschendal Sauvignon Blanc 1685 is usually a safe purchase. The same wine was voted in the top 10 of SA Sauvignon in 2014. I have bought this year when the wine is on offer and, at that price, it's very good value. Plenty of flavour, citrus and a little zest. Good with all the traditional white wine meals but I really like it with some strong cheese.
Scrumptious Sauvignon
This was a real find - fruity and full with a zingy back-taste. A great aperitif to drink alone or with summer food.
Lovely well made tipple
Thought I'd try this on the strength of the maker and gold medal. Wasn't disappointed, really well made, well rounded and nicely balanced fuller tropical fruit typical of S.A. Don't expect the freshness of a NZ SB or the minerality of the old world. Well worth the £7 offer price.
Good summer wine
A lovely wine, and a vineyard to visit in South Africa if you are there
Delightful
Love this wine fresh sharp and worth every penny. Def buy again especially when25% off of six bottles
Top Sauvignon Blanc
This South African Sauvignon Blanc will take some beating; in fact is unbeatable, up to date. We have purchased this Boschendal several times and have never been disappointed.
Boschendal Sauvignon Blanc
This was the first time I tried this wine. Well it was on special. I just loved it, just a really good flavour. You will not be disappointed with this South African wine. When you taste it you know that you should be paying far more for it.