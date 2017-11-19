Boschendal Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White South African Wine
  • A long, cool growing season allowed the Sauvignon Blanc grapes in the mountainous areas of the coastal region to ripen slowly, bringing concentrated flavors to the fore. Flavours of tropical fruits green figs and lime are complemented by a steely raciness characteristic of multi-dimensional wine reflecting supedb fruit quality.
  • A crisp and dry wine with aromas and flavours of herbs and tropical fruit with hints of lime and fig with a zesty finish.
  • Boschendal was established in 1685 and is a world famous wine estate. This best-selling Sauvignon Blanc has 8% of Semillon added to the blend to give complex fruit flavours.
  • Boschendal has a heritage dating back to 1685, when its French founders recognised the property's potential for wine-growing. Today, Boschendal maintains a rightful place as a winery of international distinction, consistently producing great wines. The Coastal Region of the Cape is an ideal location for producing high quality wines. Breezes off the cool Atlantic Ocean temper the hot summer days to produce fruit ripeness and great wine flavours. The grapes were hand-picked in the cool, early morning to capture the crisp fruit flavours. The wine was cool fermented to retain these flavours. A small portion of oak-matured Semillon was added to the blend to enhance the complexity of flavours.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • A crisp and dry wine with aromas and flavours of herbs and tropical fruit with hints of lime and fig with a zesty finish.

Region of Origin

Coastal Region

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Boschendal Wines

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Lizelle Gerber

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc, Sémillon

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were hand-picked in the cool, early morning to capture the crisp fruit flavours. The wine was cool fermented to retain these flavours. A small portion of oak-matured Semillon was added to the blend to enhance the complexity of flavours.

History

  • Boschendal has a heritage dating back to 1685, when its French founders recognised the property's potential for wine-growing. Today, Boschendal maintains a rightful place as a winery of international distinction, consistently producing great wines.

Regional Information

  • The Coastal Region of the Cape is an ideal location for producing high quality wines. Breezes off the cool Atlantic Ocean temper the hot summer days to produce fruit ripeness and great wine flavours.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine can be drunk now but will further improve if carefully stored for up to 2 years

Storage

To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within 1 year of purchase.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect as an aperitif or with baked fish, creamy poultry or veal dishes.

Name and address

  • Coschendal Wines,
  • Groot Drakenstein,
  • 7680,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • DGB Europe Ltd,
  • 99 Park Drive,
  • Milton Park,
  • Abingdon,
  • OX14 4RY.

Return to

  • DGB Europe Ltd,
  • 99 Park Drive,
  • Milton Park,
  • Abingdon,
  • OX14 4RY.
  • www.boschendalwines.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

25 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

A poor rather bitter wine.

1 stars

I will not purchase this wine again. I am left with 3 bottles which we will not drink.

A refreshing and lively wine

3 stars

a fresh and vibrant wine with excellent tropical flavours;a pleasure to drink!Almost like a New Zealand Sauvignon.

A good wine when sold at a reasonable price

4 stars

An enjoyable wine with or without food. Often overpriced, but when discounted to somewhere around £6 well worth getting a case or two.

Safe

4 stars

Boschendal Sauvignon Blanc 1685 is usually a safe purchase. The same wine was voted in the top 10 of SA Sauvignon in 2014. I have bought this year when the wine is on offer and, at that price, it's very good value. Plenty of flavour, citrus and a little zest. Good with all the traditional white wine meals but I really like it with some strong cheese.

Scrumptious Sauvignon

5 stars

This was a real find - fruity and full with a zingy back-taste. A great aperitif to drink alone or with summer food.

Lovely well made tipple

5 stars

Thought I'd try this on the strength of the maker and gold medal. Wasn't disappointed, really well made, well rounded and nicely balanced fuller tropical fruit typical of S.A. Don't expect the freshness of a NZ SB or the minerality of the old world. Well worth the £7 offer price.

Good summer wine

4 stars

A lovely wine, and a vineyard to visit in South Africa if you are there

Delightful

5 stars

Love this wine fresh sharp and worth every penny. Def buy again especially when25% off of six bottles

Top Sauvignon Blanc

5 stars

This South African Sauvignon Blanc will take some beating; in fact is unbeatable, up to date. We have purchased this Boschendal several times and have never been disappointed.

Boschendal Sauvignon Blanc

5 stars

This was the first time I tried this wine. Well it was on special. I just loved it, just a really good flavour. You will not be disappointed with this South African wine. When you taste it you know that you should be paying far more for it.

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

