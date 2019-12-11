Options Instant Mint Madness Sachet 11G

- Energy162kJ 39kcal2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1471kJ
Product Description
- Mint flavoured instant hot chocolate drink with sugars and sweetener
- Options supports sustainable cocoa farming
- Contains a source of Phenylalanine.
- UTZ Certified cocoa
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 11g
Information
Ingredients
Milk Permeate Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (20%), Thickeners (Acacia Gum, Xanthan Gum), Belgian Chocolate (6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Flavouring), Dried Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Sweetener (Aspartame), Natural Mint Flavouring, Anti-Caking Agent (E551), Stabiliser (E340)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Switzerland
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for a perfect mug of Options...
- Boil some water and let it cool slightly.
- Empty the sachet into your favourite mug, fill with hot water and stir well.
- For a creamier drink try adding a dash of milk.
Name and address
- Ovaltine UK,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
Return to
- 0845 600 9944
- Options,
- PO Box 695,
- Pewsey,
- Wiltshire,
- SN9 5QX.
- www.optionstreats.co.uk
Net Contents
11g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving*
|Energy
|1471kJ
|162kJ
|-
|350kcal
|39kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|4.6g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|53g
|5.8g
|of which sugars
|43g
|4.7g
|Protein
|8.9g
|1.0g
|Salt
|2.8g
|0.31g
|*11g powder in 200ml water
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/200kcal)
|-
|-
