Bisto Reduced Salt Gravy Granules 170G

Reduced salt gravy is the way to go to be healthy. I love this product, tastes like normal beef gravy.
Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Palm Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Colour (E150c), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E635), Flavourings (contain Barley), Sugar, Emulsifier (E322) (contains Soya)
Store in a cool dry place away from direct heat and sunlight.Best Before End See Base of Drum
This pack makes approximately 50 portions
Cap. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 50ml portion as prepared
|Energy (kJ)/(kcal)
|1662kJ
|56kJ
|-
|396kcal
|13kcal
|Fat
|14.5g
|0.5g
|of which Saturates
|10.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|62.6g
|2.1g
|of which Sugars
|25.2g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.1g
|<0.5g
|Salt
|10.30g
|0.34g
