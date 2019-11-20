By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Scwartz Auth Tuna Napolitana Mix 30G

Scwartz Auth Tuna Napolitana Mix 30G
£ 0.85
£2.84/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A rich and creamy recipe mix with sweet tomato, aromatic parsley, oregano and black pepper for a simple and tasty pasta dish full of flavour.
  • Find out more delicious ideas at www.schwartz.co.uk
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Bursting with herbs & spices
  • Ready in 15 minutes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No artificial colours
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Niacin (Vitamin B3), Thiamin (Vitamin B1)), Flavourings (contain Barley, Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Soya, Wheat), Tomato Powder (13%), Fat Powder (Sunflower Oil, Lactose (from Milk), Milk Protein), Salt, Modified Starch, Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Cream Powder (2%) (from Milk), Garlic Powder, Parsley, Protein Enriched Whey Powder (from Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Oregano, Black Pepper, Thyme, Flavour Enhancer (Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Total content of herbs and spices = 8.6%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Celery, Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per serving*as sold % RI** per serving*
Energy1579kJ1649kJ20%
-377kcal391kcal
Fat15.4g9.0g13%
of which saturates9.2g5.4g27%
Carbohydrate45.2g53.3g21%
of which sugars6.9g7.9g9%
Fibre7.2g4.9g
Protein10.8g21.8g44%
Salt12.13g1.50g25%
*1 serving = 1/4 of our recipe---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Quick and tasty

5 stars

This is a really super packet mix which takes no time at all to jazz up boring pasta. Personally, I use two tins of tuna to feed four people and with a bit of salad and some garlic bread, dinner is ready in no time at all - everyone loves it.

