Tesco Garden Peas In Water 290G

Tasty peas In the convenience of a can
Can't fault them ust great.
I get them everytime.
Garden Peas
I love peas weather there mushy or garden or tin or frozen there all good for you.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 403kJ / 96kcal
INGREDIENTS: Garden Peas, Water.
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 2 mins / 900W 1½ mins
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W), stir then heat on full power for another 1 minute (800W)/30 seconds (900W)
Stir and drain before serving.
Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 2 - 3 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain before serving.
Time: 2 - 3 minutes
Produced in the U.K.
2 Servings
Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
175g
290g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ a can (87g)
|Energy
|403kJ / 96kcal
|350kJ / 83kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|11.3g
|9.8g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|4.7g
|4.1g
|Protein
|6.9g
|6.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
