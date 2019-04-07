By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jordans Country Crisp & Strawberry 500G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Jordans Country Crisp & Strawberry 500G
£ 3.00
£0.60/100g
Each 45g serving contains (without milk)
  • Energy842kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat6.7g
    10%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars9.4g
    10%
  • Salt0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1871kJ

Product Description

  • Crisp cereal clusters with freeze dried strawberries.
  • For tasty recipe ideas & to find out more about our cereals, visit www.jordanscereals.co.uk or please get in touch with us (see bottom of pack)
  • Jordans Farm Partnership
  • Since 1985, Jordans has worked with British farmers to dedicate land for nature and wildlife - creating a huge nature reserve to help birds, bees and butterflies thrive.
  • We are now working with wildlife experts and the Princes Countryside Fund to help our farmers manage 10% of their land for wildlife and provide funding to support rural communities.
  • So, by purchasing Jordans cereals you are helping our British farmers protect the countryside and look after the communities that make it so special.
  • The Prince's Countryside Fund
  • Love Strawberries?
  • Get ready for light and crunchy golden oat clusters with a generous handful of silky-smooth strawberries. And the best part? They stay crunchy to the last bite.
  • Jordans... from the land of oats and glory
  • We've been making delicious, wholesome, natural breakfasts for over 40 years. We just take creamy, wholegrain British oats and bake them until they're deliciously crunchy and golden. We then add a generous handful of the things we know you adore - whether you're a fruit fanatic or a nut lover. That's it. Basically, we take simple, good stuff and don't mess about with it. Delicious.
  • The tastiest oats, naturally
  • Absolutely nothing artificial
  • Naturally high fibre
  • No added salt
  • Non GM
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g
Information

Ingredients

British Wholegrain Cereals (64%) (Oat Flakes, Barley Flakes, Oat Flour), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Rice Flour, Desiccated Coconut, Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces (2.5%), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Wheat (Gluten), Rye (Gluten), Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and give this box a shake before pouring. Once opened, roll down the bag and tuck in the flap.

Number of uses

Per portion = One bowl of 45g cereal, Approximately 11 portions per pack

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Jordans,
  • Freepost BF304,
  • Biggleswade,
  • SG18 9WE.

Return to

  • Get in touch
  • We'd love to hear your comments & feedback about our cereals, so please let us know what you think. If you are unhappy with any Jordans product, get in touch and we'll do whatever we can to help. This won't affect your statutory rights.
  • E-mail: via our website www.jordanscereals.co.uk
  • Call: 0800 587 8901
  • (UK only: 9am-5pm, Mon-Fri)
  • Jordans Care Team,
  • Freepost BF304,
  • Biggleswade,
  • SG18 9WE.
  • (Postage necessary outside the UK)

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion%RI* Per Portion
Energy 1871kJ842kJ
-445kcal200kcal10%
Fat 14.9g6.7g10%
of which Saturates 4.7g2.1g11%
Mono-unsaturates 6.0g2.7g
Polyunsaturates 3.5g1.6g
Carbohydrate 66.5g29.9g12%
of which Sugars 20.8g9.4g10%
Fibre 6.4g2.9g
Protein 8.1g3.6g7%
Salt 0.03g0.01g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
Per Portion = One bowl of 45g cereal---
Approximately 11 portions per pack---
Salt content is due to naturally occurring Sodium---

