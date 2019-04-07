Jordans Country Crisp & Strawberry 500G

Sweet and delicious
Delicious and nutritious esp cause they are made of oats
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1871kJ
British Wholegrain Cereals (64%) (Oat Flakes, Barley Flakes, Oat Flour), Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil), Rice Flour, Desiccated Coconut, Freeze Dried Strawberry Pieces (2.5%), Natural Flavouring
Store in a cool, dry place and give this box a shake before pouring. Once opened, roll down the bag and tuck in the flap.
Per portion = One bowl of 45g cereal, Approximately 11 portions per pack
500g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion
|%RI* Per Portion
|Energy
|1871kJ
|842kJ
|-
|445kcal
|200kcal
|10%
|Fat
|14.9g
|6.7g
|10%
|of which Saturates
|4.7g
|2.1g
|11%
|Mono-unsaturates
|6.0g
|2.7g
|Polyunsaturates
|3.5g
|1.6g
|Carbohydrate
|66.5g
|29.9g
|12%
|of which Sugars
|20.8g
|9.4g
|10%
|Fibre
|6.4g
|2.9g
|Protein
|8.1g
|3.6g
|7%
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.01g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
