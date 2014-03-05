By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil One A Day 120 Capsules

4.5(363)
Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil One A Day 120 Capsules
Product Description

  • 120 One-a-Day Capsules - Food Supplement Gelatin Based Capsules Containing a Fish Oil Blend, Cod Liver Oil and Fortified with Vitamin D
  • Simply Timeless® is a simple way to support your body:
  • Bones: Vitamin D supports normal bones
  • Heart: EPA & DHA support normal heart function†
  • Vision: DHA supports the maintenance of normal vision*
  • Brain: DHA supports normal brain function*
  • *The beneficial effects for brain and vision are obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of DHA
  • †The beneficial effect for the heart is obtained with a daily intake of 250 mg of EPA and DHA
  • At Seven Seas we believe that it's the simple things in life that keep you feeling young at heart. Seven Seas Simply Timeless® contains natural source Omega-3 Fish Oil with Cod Liver Oil, rich in Vitamin D that helps maintain good health.
  • With vitamin D
Information

Ingredients

Cod Liver Oil (Fish) (36%), Fish Oil (35%), Capsule Shell (Gelatin, Glycerol), Antioxidant: Vitamin E, Vitamin D Prep. (Fractionated Vegetable Oil, Vitamin D)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, below 25°C.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage: Adults and children over 12 years: One capsule a day with a cold drink. Do not exceed the recommended dosage. Food supplements are intended to supplement the diet and should not be regarded as a substitute for a varied diet and a healthy lifestyle.

Warnings

  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF YOUNG CHILDREN. REPLACE LID SECURELY

Name and address

Return to

  • Have any questions or comments?
  • Visit www.seven-seas.com

Net Contents

120 x Capsules

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer Capsule%NRV
Fish Oil Blend525 mg
Of which Cod Liver Oil268 mg
Providing Omega-3 nutrients120 mg
Of which EPA36 mg
Of which DHA49 mg
Vitamin D 4 µg80
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

View more safety information

363 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Easy to take

5 stars

I used to have this in liquid form when I was younger but pleased they now have the tablets. It does not leave any aftertaste and the tablets are easy to swallow.

Highly recommended

5 stars

I have been suffering from joint pain for a long time and tried many products but this one turned out to be really good. After a month of use, my joint pain diminished and I became more physically active. Highly recommended. For me the best.

Vitamin effectiveness

5 stars

Don't expect instant results with this product, vitamins take time to re adjust the bodies levels. However after a couple of weeks of continuous use, WOW! I certainly felt a difference. Recommend this product for anyone requiring a cod liver oil supplement, in my opinion, best out there!

Daily Routine

5 stars

These are so quick and easy to add into your daily routine and have clear benefits. Overall I feel much healthier both inside and out

Seven Seas fish oil

4 stars

I started taking these at the beginning of the year, to help with brain fog. They have really helped and they don't leave a nasty after taste and are easy to swallow.

Amazing

5 stars

I first tried this as a kid, but then as I got older and more into nutrition and fitness I would try different Cod Liver oil tablets. I went back to Seven Seas after seeing it on offer in my local Holland and Barrett and it's now part of my every day vitamin intake. I've noticed such a healthy difference in my metabolism, my joint pain isn't nearly as bad as it has been. There's also the benefits to Depression and Anxiety, both of which I have suffered with and noticed a change in my mood upon switching it up to Seven Seas. I can't recommend it enough, there are so many other health benefits like reduced risk of heart disease, helps with stomach ulcers, helps with eye health and reducing inflammation.

Great product

5 stars

I love this pills, I take them regularly it keep me healthy and it brings only benefits

Seven Sea's Cod liver capsules

5 stars

I've heard many good review's of cod liver oil capsules so I've decided to put them to the test for myself,they are quite large but were easy enough to swallow with a glass of water and didn't leave any after taste as I have noticed in the past with other capsules,I've been taking one daily now for a couple of months and I honesty feel they have improved my health somewhat,my hair seem's shiner,my nails have grown back quite thick and I generally feel a bit better in myself and the only thing different in my diet are these capsules so I must say so far so good.

Cod liver oil

5 stars

Have been taken these for ages, think these are better than previous brand I tried. Wouldn't be withoutvthem

Great product works for myself and my husband.Trie

5 stars

Great product works for myself and my husband.Tried others but we found these were the best

1-10 of 363 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

