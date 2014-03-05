Seven Seas Cod Liver Oil One A Day 120 Capsules

Easy to take
I used to have this in liquid form when I was younger but pleased they now have the tablets. It does not leave any aftertaste and the tablets are easy to swallow.
Highly recommended
I have been suffering from joint pain for a long time and tried many products but this one turned out to be really good. After a month of use, my joint pain diminished and I became more physically active. Highly recommended. For me the best.
Vitamin effectiveness
Don't expect instant results with this product, vitamins take time to re adjust the bodies levels. However after a couple of weeks of continuous use, WOW! I certainly felt a difference. Recommend this product for anyone requiring a cod liver oil supplement, in my opinion, best out there!
Daily Routine
These are so quick and easy to add into your daily routine and have clear benefits. Overall I feel much healthier both inside and out
Seven Seas fish oil
I started taking these at the beginning of the year, to help with brain fog. They have really helped and they don't leave a nasty after taste and are easy to swallow.
Amazing
I first tried this as a kid, but then as I got older and more into nutrition and fitness I would try different Cod Liver oil tablets. I went back to Seven Seas after seeing it on offer in my local Holland and Barrett and it's now part of my every day vitamin intake. I've noticed such a healthy difference in my metabolism, my joint pain isn't nearly as bad as it has been. There's also the benefits to Depression and Anxiety, both of which I have suffered with and noticed a change in my mood upon switching it up to Seven Seas. I can't recommend it enough, there are so many other health benefits like reduced risk of heart disease, helps with stomach ulcers, helps with eye health and reducing inflammation.
Great product
I love this pills, I take them regularly it keep me healthy and it brings only benefits
Seven Sea's Cod liver capsules
I've heard many good review's of cod liver oil capsules so I've decided to put them to the test for myself,they are quite large but were easy enough to swallow with a glass of water and didn't leave any after taste as I have noticed in the past with other capsules,I've been taking one daily now for a couple of months and I honesty feel they have improved my health somewhat,my hair seem's shiner,my nails have grown back quite thick and I generally feel a bit better in myself and the only thing different in my diet are these capsules so I must say so far so good.
Cod liver oil
Have been taken these for ages, think these are better than previous brand I tried. Wouldn't be withoutvthem
Great product works for myself and my husband.Tried others but we found these were the best