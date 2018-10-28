By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Allinson Strong White Bread Flour 1.5Kg
Product Description

  • Strong White Bread Flour.
  • Make this simple & satisfying white loaf at BakingMad.com/bread
  • Throwers, kneaders and folders, we know nothing compares to homemade.
  • Prepare your surface, awaken the possibilities and get ready to delight.
  • As you pull your bake out of the oven and the warming aroma travels through your home, you know this bake will be one to be proud of.
  • Quality ingredients
  • Better baking every time
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 1.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flour Treatment Agents: Alpha-Amylase, Hemicellulase

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See top of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Pair with Allinson's Easy Bake Yeast for the best results every time

Name and address

  • Allinson's Flour,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Return to

  • If you'd like to contact us about our products, please visit: www.allinsonflour.co.uk
  • Or write to us at:
  • Allinson's Flour,
  • Western House,
  • Lynchwood,
  • Peterborough,
  • PE2 6FZ.

Net Contents

1.5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1477kJ/348kcal
Fat1.7g
Of which saturates0.3g
Carbohydrate70g
Of which sugars0.5g
Fibre3.3g
Protein12g
Salt0.03g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Very dissapointed the £1 offer didn't materialised

5 stars

Used before, great product and great results whether it's hand made or use bread machine. Very dissapointed the £1 offer from 17th October to 6th November did not materialised.

