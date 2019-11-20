Garners Sweet Baby Onions 454G
Product Description
- Sweet Pickled Baby Onions
- For more information and recipe inspiration go to www.pickledonionlovers.com
- Pickled perfection.
- Carefully selected while small and tender for a delicious, sweet taste. A tempting treat straight from the jar.
- The ultimate taste & crunch
- Traditionally hand peeled & pickled in a tangy, sweet malt vinegar
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 230g
Information
Ingredients
Onions, Barley Malt Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Sea Salt, Spices
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Refrigerate after opening and use within 4 weeks.Best Before: See Cap
Drained weight
230g
Net Contents
454g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (Drained):
|Energy
|453kJ/107kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|(of which saturates
|<0.1g)
|Carbohydrate
|24.8g
|(of which sugars
|22.1g)
|Fibre
|2.1g
|Protein
|0.9g
|Salt
|1.9g
