Schwartz Fish Creamy Watecress Sauce 300G

Product Description
- Creamy Watercress Sauce
- Perfectly complements fish
- Simply heat & serve
- Microwaveable pack
- Ready in 5 minutes
- No hydrogenated fat
- No added preservatives or MSG
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Double Cream (6%) (from Milk), Modified Starch, Watercress (4%), Butter (from Milk), Salt, Onion Powder, Parsley, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Directions...
- 1. Pour contents into a small saucepan. Simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring.
- 2. Serve immediately over fish.
- Microwave (800W)...
- Microwave ovens vary. The following is a guide only. Shake pouch gently. Cut off top of pouch and heat on full power for 3 minutes. Stir, leave to stand for 1 minute and ensure piping hot before serving. Handle pouch with caution.
- For a little inspiration...
- Ideal with pan-fried salmon, served on a bed of tagliatelle, rocket and spinach. Also great poured over pan-fried salmon cubes, heat through until bubbling and serve with pasta and broccoli.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|269kJ
|202kJ
|-
|65kcal
|49kcal
|2%
|Fat
|4.4g
|3.3g
|5%
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|2.2g
|11%
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|4.1g
|2%
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|1%
|Salt
|0.86g
|0.65g
|11%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of the pack
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
