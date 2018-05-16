By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schwartz Fish Creamy Watecress Sauce 300G

Schwartz Fish Creamy Watecress Sauce 300G
£ 2.20
£0.73/100g

Product Description

  • Creamy Watercress Sauce
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Suppliers of Herbs, Spices, Seasonings & Sauce Mixes McCormick (UK) Ltd T/A Schwartz

  • Perfectly complements fish
  • Simply heat & serve
  • Microwaveable pack
  • Ready in 5 minutes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • No added preservatives or MSG
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Double Cream (6%) (from Milk), Modified Starch, Watercress (4%), Butter (from Milk), Salt, Onion Powder, Parsley, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for freezing.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions...
  • 1. Pour contents into a small saucepan. Simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring.
  • 2. Serve immediately over fish.
  • Microwave (800W)...
  • Microwave ovens vary. The following is a guide only. Shake pouch gently. Cut off top of pouch and heat on full power for 3 minutes. Stir, leave to stand for 1 minute and ensure piping hot before serving. Handle pouch with caution.
  • For a little inspiration...
  • Ideal with pan-fried salmon, served on a bed of tagliatelle, rocket and spinach. Also great poured over pan-fried salmon cubes, heat through until bubbling and serve with pasta and broccoli.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Schwartz,
  • Pegasus Way,
  • Haddenham,
  • Aylesbury,
  • Bucks,
  • HP17 8LB.

Return to

  
  
  
  
  
  

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer serving*% RI** per serving*
Energy269kJ202kJ
-65kcal49kcal2%
Fat4.4g3.3g5%
of which saturates2.9g2.2g11%
Carbohydrate5.5g4.1g2%
of which sugars<0.5g<0.5g<1%
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein<0.5g<0.5g1%
Salt0.86g0.65g11%
*1 serving = 1/4 of the pack---
**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

