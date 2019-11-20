Schwartz For Fish Dill & Lemon Sauce 300G

Product Description
- Delicate Dill & Lemon Sauce
- Perfectly complements fish
- Microwaveable pack
- Simply heat & served
- Ready in 5 minutes
- No hydrogenated fat
- No artificial colours
- No added preservatives or MSG
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Double Cream (from Milk), Modified Starch, Butter (from Milk), Dill, Fish Extract (Fish, Flavouring, Salt, Maltodextrin), Onion, Salt, Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Lemon Zest, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for freezing.
Produce of
Produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Directions...
- 1. Pour contents into a small saucepan. Simmer for 2-3 minutes, stirring.
- 2. Serve immediately over fish.
- For a little inspiration...
- Delicious with pan-fried cod or salmon, mashed potatoes and green beans. For a pasta dish full of flavour, pour the sauce over cooked pasta, pan-fried sliced leeks and diced salmon. Transfer to a heatproof dish, top with grated cheese and grill until golden brown and bubbling.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|260kJ
|195kJ
|-
|63kcal
|47kcal
|2%
|Fat
|4.3g
|3.2g
|5%
|of which saturates
|2.7g
|2.0g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|3.8g
|1%
|of which sugars
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.5g
|1%
|Salt
|0.87g
|0.65g
|11%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of The Pack
|-
|-
|-
|**% of Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
