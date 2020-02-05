Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Selection 260G

stringy runner beans
The runner beans were tough & the butter was bitter
VINEGARY AND BITTER
This was not nice at all - the green beans were hard, the mint topping was vinegary - went straight into the bin. Certainly wasn't a fresh-tasting summer vegetable.
Good product, very tasty
Good, but cook it in microwave for recommend time for best results.
Absolutely delicious!
Absolutely lovely, fresh green beans , peas and runner beans really tasty mint butter , rearlly really wish they did it all year not just when in meal deal look forward to meal deals just for this , don't like root vegetables so this is ideal for me my absolute favourite, good amount for two although I could eat the whole lot it's so delicious. Please tesco consider this as a permanent item
Runner beans horrible
I have to say that the French beans and peas were tasty, but the runner beans were stringy and not edible.
Nice
Like the consistency and the herb butter. Decent quantity for 2 people.