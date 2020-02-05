By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Selection 260G

3(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest Green Vegetable Selection 260G
£ 2.60
£10.00/kg

Offer

½ of a pack
  • Energy436kJ 106kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars3.4g
    4%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 338kJ / 82kcal

Product Description

  • Petit pois, runner beans and green beans with a parsley, mint and chive butter.
  • Lightly steamed, to lock in flavour, these vibrant green vegetables are blended with a creamy herb butter, seasoned with parsley, mint, chives and black pepper.
  • Lightly steamed petit pois, green beans and hand cut runner beans with a herb and black pepper butter.
  • Pack size: 260G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Petit Pois (38%), Runner Beans (27%), Green Bean (25%), Butter (Milk), Parsley, Mint, Chive, Salt, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From chilled: 800W/900W 2 mins / 1 min 30 secs
For best results heat in the microwave.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 800W/900W 4 mins / 3 min 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

260g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100ml½ of a pack (129g)
Energy338kJ / 82kcal436kJ / 106kcal
Fat5.1g6.6g
Saturates3.4g4.4g
Carbohydrate2.6g3.4g
Sugars2.6g3.4g
Fibre6.1g7.8g
Protein3.4g4.3g
Salt0.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

stringy runner beans

2 stars

The runner beans were tough & the butter was bitter

VINEGARY AND BITTER

1 stars

This was not nice at all - the green beans were hard, the mint topping was vinegary - went straight into the bin. Certainly wasn't a fresh-tasting summer vegetable.

Good product, very tasty

5 stars

Good, but cook it in microwave for recommend time for best results.

Absolutely delicious!

5 stars

Absolutely lovely, fresh green beans , peas and runner beans really tasty mint butter , rearlly really wish they did it all year not just when in meal deal look forward to meal deals just for this , don't like root vegetables so this is ideal for me my absolute favourite, good amount for two although I could eat the whole lot it's so delicious. Please tesco consider this as a permanent item

Runner beans horrible

2 stars

I have to say that the French beans and peas were tasty, but the runner beans were stringy and not edible.

Nice

4 stars

Like the consistency and the herb butter. Decent quantity for 2 people.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest 2 Sicilian Lemon Cheesecakes 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest 8 Swiss Chocolate Profiteroles 161 G

£ 3.00
£1.87/100g

Offer

Tesco Finest 2 Millionaires Tarts 150G

This product is only available for delivery between 12/02/2020 and 16/02/2020.

£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

This product is only available for delivery between 12/02/2020 and 16/02/2020.

Tesco Finest Potato Dauphinoise 400G

£ 2.60
£6.50/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here