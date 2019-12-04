By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken & Sweetcorn Soup 600G

Tesco Chicken & Sweetcorn Soup 600G
£ 1.50
£0.25/100g

½ of a pot
  • Energy735kJ 175kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.6g
    9%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 245kJ / 58kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with sweetcorn, cooked chicken breast and spring onion.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Rich & Creamy Creamed sweetcorn finished with chicken breast and spring onion Just as you would when cooking a soup at home, our experts sauté onions and garlic to create a base and build flavours with selected vegetables and seasoning.
  • Rich & creamy
  • Creamed sweetcorn finished with chicken breast and spring onion
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 portion
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken Stock, Sweetcorn (20%), Potato, Chicken Breast (7%), Onion, Double Cream (Milk), Spring Onion, Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Garlic Purée, Turmeric Powder, White Pepper.

Chicken Stock contains: Water, Chicken Extract, Chicken, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Chicken Fat, Onion Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, pull tab on rim to break.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Instructions: 5-6 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from Thailand

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy245kJ / 58kcal735kJ / 175kcal
Fat2.2g6.6g
Saturates0.8g2.4g
Carbohydrate5.7g17.1g
Sugars1.7g5.1g
Fibre1.1g3.3g
Protein3.4g10.2g
Salt0.4g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Warning: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

OK if you love potato soup

1 stars

Don't imagine that this bears any relation to the chicken and sweetcorn soup you get from a Chinese restaurant. Sadly, the only thing you can taste is potato - and the predominance of potato also affects the texture, giving it an unpleasant, grainy feel. Disappointing and unappetising; it put me off trying any of the other flavours in this range.

Good filling healthy soup

5 stars

I love this soup, I have it every day, there is no carbs in it but it is still filling, it doesn't have lots of ingredients either, no sugar, so quite healthy. Why is it not available???

Very. Good soup with crusty bread tasty

4 stars

Very. Good soup with crusty bread tasty

Lovely soup! Good flavour, thick and filling with

5 stars

Lovely soup! Good flavour, thick and filling with big chunks of chicken and plenty of it and most important to me it's gluten free

Absolutely delicious soup

5 stars

Just a word about this soup it is absolutely delicious. The best I've tasted from a store and vastly superior to most Chinese takeaways and restaurants. Possibly because it's creamed which seems to make all the difference. There's loads of chicken and it's like a meal in itself. Thumbs up for this one.

Would buy again

4 stars

Really good soup. Would buy agaib

Great soup!

5 stars

This soup is so good and has lots of chicken and sweetcorn in it. I will be buying this again.

Tasteless soup

1 stars

This was our favourite soup,very tasty, generous with the chicken andniceand creamy. We always had a pot in the fridge. Now you would be hard pressed to find any chicken, it's watery and generally not very pleasant . Tasteless and like dishwasher? What have you done ? What hasn't changed is the price. Won't be buying it again.

