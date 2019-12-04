Tesco Chicken & Sweetcorn Soup 600G

OK if you love potato soup
Don't imagine that this bears any relation to the chicken and sweetcorn soup you get from a Chinese restaurant. Sadly, the only thing you can taste is potato - and the predominance of potato also affects the texture, giving it an unpleasant, grainy feel. Disappointing and unappetising; it put me off trying any of the other flavours in this range.
Good filling healthy soup
I love this soup, I have it every day, there is no carbs in it but it is still filling, it doesn't have lots of ingredients either, no sugar, so quite healthy. Why is it not available???
Very. Good soup with crusty bread tasty
Lovely soup! Good flavour, thick and filling with big chunks of chicken and plenty of it and most important to me it's gluten free
Absolutely delicious soup
Just a word about this soup it is absolutely delicious. The best I've tasted from a store and vastly superior to most Chinese takeaways and restaurants. Possibly because it's creamed which seems to make all the difference. There's loads of chicken and it's like a meal in itself. Thumbs up for this one.
Would buy again
Really good soup. Would buy agaib
Great soup!
This soup is so good and has lots of chicken and sweetcorn in it. I will be buying this again.
Tasteless soup
This was our favourite soup,very tasty, generous with the chicken andniceand creamy. We always had a pot in the fridge. Now you would be hard pressed to find any chicken, it's watery and generally not very pleasant . Tasteless and like dishwasher? What have you done ? What hasn't changed is the price. Won't be buying it again.