Tesco Tough Household Gloves Medium

Genuinely tough gloves, even for gardening
These really are tough rubber, yet still flexible, I was able to wear these gloves (bought spring 2019, still going strong in December) to pull up nettles and do moderately intense gardening, and they're ideal for heavy indoors household cleaning as well. The textured inner surface stays in good condition if you turn them partially inside out to dry, if your hands get sweaty in use, and they cover wrists like a gauntlet, without flopping down. Excellent product!