Tesco Tough Household Gloves Medium
£ 2.35
£2.35/Pair

Product Description

  • Medium Tough Gloves
  • Tesco Tough Gloves Medium 1 Pair
  • Extra strong for the task in hand.
  • Made from natural rubber, these flock lined thick gloves are designed for all types of tough household cleaning tasks. Regular use will protect your hands and nails from water and chemicals contained in cleaning detergents.

Information

Storage

Store away from direct heat and sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in Malaysia

Preparation and Usage

  • For domestic use only.
  • Rinse in clean water after use and allow to dry. Avoid contact with petrol, paraffin, turpentine, corrosive chemicals and prolonged contact with grease.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Pair

Genuinely tough gloves, even for gardening

5 stars

These really are tough rubber, yet still flexible, I was able to wear these gloves (bought spring 2019, still going strong in December) to pull up nettles and do moderately intense gardening, and they're ideal for heavy indoors household cleaning as well. The textured inner surface stays in good condition if you turn them partially inside out to dry, if your hands get sweaty in use, and they cover wrists like a gauntlet, without flopping down. Excellent product!

