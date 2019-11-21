By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Seasonal Cabbage Each

4(2)Write a review
Tesco Organic Seasonal Cabbage Each
£ 1.50
£1.50/each
Per 100g
  • Energy168kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.0g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars2.7g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 168kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Cabbage.
  • Harvested by hand
  • Harvested by hand
  • Organic
  • Harvested by hand

Information

Ingredients

Cabbage, Spring Greens, Sweetheart Cabbage

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of United Kingdom, Italy, Netherlands, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Wash before use.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

x 1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy168kJ / 40kcal168kJ / 40kcal
Fat1.0g1.0g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate3.1g3.1g
Sugars2.7g2.7g
Fibre3.4g3.4g
Protein3.0g3.0g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C49.0mg (61%NRV)49.0mg (61%NRV)
Folic Acid75.0µg (38%NRV)75.0µg (38%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

You will read this, but never do it.

5 stars

I shred it, cover in sea salt, then press between two plates. A heavy iron weight on the top of the top plate. Leave overnight in the fridge. In the morning all the excess water will have been drawn out of the cabbage. Throw this away. Then rinse, to wash off salt. Squeeze the cabbage to get all remaining liquid out. In a pan mix and warm half rice vinegar, half water. Add in sea salt and raw honey to taste. Cabbage into sterile kilner jar. Pour over pickle liquid. Lid on. Leave for at least 1 week in the fridge to infuse. The longer it's left, the better it will taste.

Ended up with a solid Tundre cabbage Photo on des

3 stars

Ended up with a solid Tundre cabbage Photo on description looed like a Hispi. which was what I thought I would be getting. Hispi was what I wanted for Baked Cabbage. Better Dicription of VARITEY would help

Usually bought next

Tesco Organic Carrots 700G

£ 1.00
£1.43/kg

Tesco Organic Cucumber

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco Organic Broccoli 300G

£ 1.00
£3.34/kg

Tesco Organic Fair Trade Bananas 6 Pack

£ 1.45
£0.24/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here