Petits Filous Strawberry & Raspberry Yogurt 4X100g
Product Description
- Wholemilk Strawberry Yogurt Wholemilk Raspberry Yogurt
- A varied and balanced diet is important as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- 1 pot of Petits Filous contains...
- 15% of RI** in calcium
- 30% of RI** in vitamin D
- **RI: Reference Intake
- Did you know?
- Everyone knows the importance of calcium for the growth of healthy bones, but did you know that vitamin D is also essential?
- Vitamin D helps the body's absorption of calcium to make bones healthy*.
- *Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
- Petits Filous 1 x 100g = 30% vitamin D NRV*
- (*Nutrient Reference Values)
- Made with whole milk
- No fruit bits
- No added preservatives
- No artificial colours or sweeteners
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Raspberry: WholeMilk Yogurt (Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 8.6%, Raspberry 5%, Carrot Juice, Modified Maize Starch, Calcium Phosphate, Stabilizer: Guar Gum, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Vitamin D, Strawberry: WholeMilk Yogurt (Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Skimmed Milk, Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Lactic Cultures (Milk)), Sugar 8.6%, Strawberry 5%, Carrot Juice, Modified Maize Starch, Calcium Phosphate, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Stabilizer: Guar Gum, Flavouring, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2-5ºC
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
Return to
- UK: Yoplait UK Ltd,
- PO Box 1128,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 9XU.
- IRL: Yoplait Ireland Ltd.,
- Unit 16A,
- Fonthill Industrial Park,
- Clondalkin,
- Dublin 22,
- Ireland.
- Consumer careline:
- UK: 0800 358 0401
Net Contents
4 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|394 kJ
|-
|95 kcal
|Fat
|2,8 g
|of which saturates
|1,9 g
|Carbohydrate
|12,6 g
|of which sugars
|12,2 g
|Fibre
|0,2 g
|Protein
|3,4 g
|Salt
|0,13 g
|Calcium
|120 mg
|RI**
|15%
|30%
|Vitamin D
|1,5 µg
|**RI: Reference Intake
|-
