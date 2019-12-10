By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Laphroaig Single Malt Whisky 10Yr 70Cl - Smoky

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Laphroaig Single Malt Whisky 10Yr 70Cl - Smoky
£ 26.00
£37.15/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky
  • To find out more about Laphroaig visit: www.laphroaig.com
  • Original Cask Strength Laphroaig is bottled at natural distillery strength with all the depth of genuine taste and texture normally associated with sampling whisky at source.
  • We mature Laphroaig in seasoned oak barrels, charred before filling to impart a slight sweet vanilla nuttiness. Original Cask Strength Laphroaig is barrier-filtered only just, to remove the small char particles present. This means you will enjoy Laphroaig exactly as we made it.
  • In extremes of temperature and when you add water it may appear a little cloudy - this is the natural condition of a malt of such a peaty pungence and uncompromising purity. Adding a little water releases a rich aroma of peat smoke with some sweetness and strong hints of the sea.
  • Emphatic, full bodied and utterly unforgettable - we like to think it's the purists choice.

By Appointment to HRH the Prince of Wales, Distiller and Supplier of Single Malt Scotch Whisky, D. Johnston & Co., (Laphroaig) Isle of Islay

  • The most richly flavoured of all Scotch whiskies
  • Distilled on the remote island of Islay off the West Coast of Scotland
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Distilled and bottled in Scotland. Product of Scotland

Name and address

  • Distilled and bottled by:
  • D. Johnston & Co.,
  • Laphroaig Distillery,
  • Isle of Islay.

Return to

  • Maxxium UK Ltd,
  • Maxxium House,
  • Castle Business Park,
  • Stirling,
  • FK9 4RT.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Laphroaig Malt

5 stars

Very Smokey, Very Peaty and Very Lovely. Not for the mild whisky lover though, it's definitely an aquired taste.

Usually bought next

Ardbeg 10 Year Old Scotch Whisky 70Cl

£ 37.00
£52.86/litre

Offer

Talisker Skye Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Glenmorangie The Original 70cl Single Malt Scotch Whisky

£ 25.00
£35.72/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here