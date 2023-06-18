We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Medium Assorted Fabric Plasters 40'S

Tesco Medium Assorted Fabric Plasters 40'S

2.9(17)
Write a review

£1.20

£0.03/each

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

Tesco Health Fabric Plasters 40s - Medium
Soft, durable and breathable to aid healing.Tesco Health Fabric Plasters Medium provide durable protection from dirt and germs and are breathable to aid healing. These plasters use a low allergy, latex free adhesive and are kind to skin.

Produce of

Produced in China

Net Contents

40 Assorted

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use Always wash hands before and after treating a wound. Gently clean and dry the wound and surrounding skin. Remove the plaster from the wrapper. Remove the paper wings. Apply the plaster centrally over the wound and press down the edges firmly. Removal Replace as necessary with a fresh plaster at least daily.

View all First Aid, Plasters & Antiseptic

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here