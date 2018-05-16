Tesco Antiseptic Throat Lozenges 24'S Lemon

Product Description
- Dual action lozenges honey and lemon.
- Antiseptic and anaesthetic action Fight infection Relieve pain
- Read the enclosed leaflet before taking this medicine. Ask your doctor or pharmacist if you need more information or advice. These lozenges are recommended for sore throats and associated pain. The active ingredient has antiseptic and anaesthetic properties.
- Antiseptic and anaesthetic action
- Fights infection
- Relieves pain
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredient: Hexylresorcinol 2.4mg. Also contains: Sucrose, Glucose, Honey and Lemon Flavours, Menthol, Propylene Glycol, Quinoline Yellow (E104), Sunset Yellow (E110), Carmoisine (E122), Green S (E142). Please see enclosed leaflet for further information.
Storage
Do not store above 25°C. Store in the original packaging to protect from moisutre. Do not take after the expiry date (last day of the month) printed on the carton after 'Use by'. Keep out of the sight and reach of children Do not throw away any medicines via wastewater or household waste. Ask your pharmacist how to throw away medicines you no longer use. These measures will help protect the environment.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Always take this medicine exactly as described in the leaflet. Check withyour pharmacist if you are not sure. Dosage (bold print) (Bullet points) Dissolve one lozenge slowly in the mouth every 4 hours or as required. Do not take more than 12 lozenges in 24 hours Do not give to children under 6 years. (not bulleted bold type) Do not exceed stated dose. If symptoms persist consult your doctor. If you take too many lozenges:(bold type) talk to a doctor or pharmacist straight away. If you have any further questions on the use of this medicine, ask your pharmacist.
Warnings
- Before you take this medicineBold print),
- Do not (bold print),
- (bullet points),
- Take these lozenges if you are hypersensitive (allergic) to the active ingredient or any other ingredients in this medicine.,
- Give to children under 6 years,
- Pregnancy of breast-feeding (bold print),
- Ask your doctor or pharmacist for advise before taking any medication.,
- If you are pregnant, or think you may be pregnant please ask your doctor or pharmacist before using these lozenges. They may not be suitable for you.,
- Important information about some of the ingredients in this medicine (bold print),
- (bullet points),
- Eash lozenge contains a total of 2.4g of sucrose and glucose. If you have been told by your doctor that you have an intolerence to some sugars, contact your doctor before taking this product. This should be taken into account if you have diabetes,
- mellitus.,
- The colours sunset yellow (E110) and carmoisine (E112) in this medicine may cause allergic reactions.
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
24 x Lozenges
Safety information
Before you take this medicineBold print), Do not (bold print), (bullet points), Take these lozenges if you are hypersensitive (allergic) to the active ingredient or any other ingredients in this medicine., Give to children under 6 years, Pregnancy of breast-feeding (bold print), Ask your doctor or pharmacist for advise before taking any medication., If you are pregnant, or think you may be pregnant please ask your doctor or pharmacist before using these lozenges. They may not be suitable for you., Important information about some of the ingredients in this medicine (bold print), (bullet points), Eash lozenge contains a total of 2.4g of sucrose and glucose. If you have been told by your doctor that you have an intolerence to some sugars, contact your doctor before taking this product. This should be taken into account if you have diabetes, mellitus., The colours sunset yellow (E110) and carmoisine (E112) in this medicine may cause allergic reactions.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020