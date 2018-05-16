Zovirax Cold Sore Cream 2G Pump.

Product Description
- Cold Sore Cream
- Zovirax Cold Sore Cream contains aciclovir, an anti-viral, which penetrates deep into the skin to fight the virus which causes cold sores. Zovirax works at both the tingle and blister and delivers up to 5 times more aciclovir into the skin than other generic aciclovir formulations*. Zovirax is clinically proven to help heal your cold sore in as little as 3 days**
- Use Zovirax five times a day at approximately four hourly intervals for four days. Zovirax Cold Sore Cream helps you get your healthy lips back.
- Contains aciclovir. Always read the label.
- *Laboratory data. Effect on healing time has not been determined.
- **Median healing time is 4 days. 25% of users healed in 3 days
- Fights the cold sore virus
- Works at the tingle and blister
- Speeds healing time
- Reduces duration of pain
- Easy to use pump format
- Pack size: 2G
Information
Ingredients
Contains 5% w/w Aciclovir, Also contains: Dimeticone, Propylene Glycol, Poloxamer 407, Cetostearyl Alcohol, Sodium Laurilsulfate, White Soft Paraffin, Liquid Paraffin, Arlacel 165 (Glycol Monostearate, Macrogol Stearate 100), Purified Water
Storage
Store below 25°C. Do not refrigerate.
Preparation and Usage
- Direction for use: Apply the cream liberally to completely cover the whole of the affected area. Apply to the affected area five times a day to approximately 4 hourly intervals for four days. If your cold sore has not healed after this time, you can use the cream for up to 10 days in total. See enclosed leaflet for further details.
Warnings
- Consult your doctor or pharmacist before using this product if you know that your immune system is weakened.
- If symptoms persist, consult your doctor. Do not exceed the stated dose.
- Do not use in eyes, on genitals or in the mouth or nose.
- The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if the carton ends are open.
- USE THIS MEDICINE ONLY ON YOUR SKIN
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN
Name and address
- PL Holder:
- GlaxoSmithKline (UK) Trading Limited,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Return to
- GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (UK) Trading Limited,
- Brentford,
- TW8 9GS,
- U.K.
Net Contents
2g
Safety information
