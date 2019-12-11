Robinsons Fruit Shoot Apple No Added Sugar 8X200ml
Offer
- Energy50kJ 12kcal<1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt0.06g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 25kJ/6kcal
Product Description
- Low Calorie Apple Soft Drink with Sweeteners and Vitamins
- When kids are busy doing the things they love, we're right there with them. Keeping them refreshed with our great tasting drinks. It's just what we do.
- Our apples are grown in the climates for their tangy appley taste. All pressed and juiced. That's why every bottle of Fruit Shoot is so deliciously fruity.
- This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit
- Made with real fruit
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- With added multi-vitamins
- No artificial colours or flavourings
- Pack size: 1600ml
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (8%), Acid (Malic Acid), Natural Apple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, Biotin)
Storage
Store out of direct sunlight.Once opened keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days. Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottles
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before opening.
Number of uses
Pack contains 8 x 200ml bottles
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- WARNING: CHOKING RISK.
- Cap contain small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months. Open by hand. Don't refill bottles.
Name and address
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Care team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.fruitshoot.com and email us.
- Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
- Hemel Hempstead,
- HP2 4TZ,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
8 x 200ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|25kJ/6kcal
|Carbohydrate
|0.9g
|of which sugars
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.03g
|Niacin
|1.20mg (8% RI*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.11mg (8% RI*)
|Biotin
|3.75µg (8% RI*)
|Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
Safety information
WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Cap contain small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months. Open by hand. Don't refill bottles.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019