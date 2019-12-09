By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Drink Me Spiced Chai Latte 250G
£ 2.30
£0.92/100g

Product Description

  • A sweetened blend of tea, skimmed milk and spices
  • Drink Me Chai is proud to sponsor Pratham, a charity promoting your enterprise in India.
  • Visit our website www.drinkmechai.co.uk
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook & YouTube
  • "After my first sip of intoxicating chai during my travels in India, I was inspired to create a Chai true to that authentic blend of tea and warm spices."
  • Amanda Hamilton
  • Founder of Drink Me Chai
  • An aromatic blend of tea milk & spices
  • 99% caffeine free
  • Just add water or milk
  • With natural and authentic spices
  • 90 calories per cup (made with water)
  • Suitable for lacto vegetarians
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (19%), Coconut Oil, Dried Glucose, Black Tea Extract (2%), Colouring: Caramel, Thickener: Cellulose Gum, Spices, Cinnamon (0.6%), Flavourings, Milk Protein, Stabiliser: E451

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeSee base of tub for best before end

Produce of

Made in England. Lovingly produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Chai Latte: Put 4 teaspoons of Drink Me Chai into a cup. Add hot water and stir well. For an extra creamy texture use half hot water and half hot, frothy milk.
  • Iced Chai Latte: Put 250ml of cold milk into a blender, then add 4 teaspoons of Drink Me Chai and 3-4 ice cubes. Blend for 30 seconds and serve in a tall glass.
  • Eat Me: Get inspired, bake with the unique flavour of Drink Me Chai.

Name and address

  • Lovingly produced for:
  • Drink Me,
  • 10 Willow Walk,
  • Farnborough,
  • Kent,
  • BR6 7AA.

Return to

  • Drink Me,
  • 10 Willow Walk,
  • Farnborough,
  • Kent,
  • BR6 7AA.
  • England.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 20g serving
Energy 1903 kJ381 kJ
-452 kcal90 kcal
Fat 15.3g3.1g
(of which saturates)13.8g2.8g
Carbohydrate 70.5g14.1g
(of which sugars)64.7g12.9g
Fibre 1.2g0.2g
Protein 7.6g1.5g
Salt 0.8g0.17g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Slurppppppppppp

5 stars

Really delicious. You dont need to add milk or sugar. I added a little soaked chia seeds and it was , Slurppppppppppp

Don't buy this! Taste terrible

1 stars

On the box it says add 3 teaspoons and 200ml of boiling water and that's what I did but it tastes very watery and tasteless. Not at all happy with the product. I bought this based off the reviews but its just terrible. Won't be buying this again. I'll stick to royal chai.

Just okay, not the best though

4 stars

Just okay, not the best though

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious we love it and so does everyone I serve it to. Thank you

over sweetened..

3 stars

Its over sweetened otherwise nice chai.

