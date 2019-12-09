Drink Me Spiced Chai Latte 250G

Slurppppppppppp
Really delicious. You dont need to add milk or sugar. I added a little soaked chia seeds and it was , Slurppppppppppp
Don't buy this! Taste terrible
On the box it says add 3 teaspoons and 200ml of boiling water and that's what I did but it tastes very watery and tasteless. Not at all happy with the product. I bought this based off the reviews but its just terrible. Won't be buying this again. I'll stick to royal chai.
Just okay, not the best though
Delicious
Delicious we love it and so does everyone I serve it to. Thank you
over sweetened..
Its over sweetened otherwise nice chai.