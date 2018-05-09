By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Olay Complete Care Day Cream Moisturiser Spf 15 50Ml

4.5(101)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Complete Care Day Cream Moisturiser Spf 15 50Ml
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Long-lasting skin hydration & gentle, caring formula
  • Protects your skin with SPF 15 UVA/UVB broad spectrum
  • Skin pampering formula with vitamins B3 & E & pro-vitamin B5
  • Are you looking for an instantly more beautiful skin? Olay Complete 3in1 day cream with SPF15 gives to your normal to dry skin everything it needs most during the day in a creamy texture formula. A broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection gently protects the surface of your skin from daily incidental UV exposure while nourishing vitamins (B3, E and Pro-V B5) pamper your skin and strengthen its natural moisture barrier. Furthermore, this 24 hours moisturiser hydrates your skin 7 layers deep to let your inner glow come through. Ideal for a beautiful healthy looking skin day by day. This anti-ageing cream is also available for sensitive skin.
  • Instantly more beautiful skin
  • Anti-ageing day cream with skin pampering nourishing vitamins (B3, E and Pro-V B5)
  • Features SolaSheer UVA/UVB protection with SPF15
  • Provides 24h moisturisation that hydrates 7 layers deep
  • Easily absorbed, dermatologically tested and won’t clog pores
  • 3in1 daily facial moisturiser ideal for normal to dry skin
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Niacinamide, Dimethicone, Polyethylene, Isopropyl Palmitate, Octocrylene, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Stearyl Alcohol, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Dimethiconol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sorbitan Stearate, Triethanolamine, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Cetearyl Glucoside, PEG-100 Stearate, Stearic Acid, Disodium EDTA, C12-13 Pareth-3, PEG-30 Dipolyhydroxystearate, Sorbitan Oleate, Laureth-7, Ceteareth-6, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum, Benzyl Benzoate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Limonene, Citronellol

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply liberally and gently massage
  • onto your face and neck.

Warnings

  • Avoid getting into your eyes. If irritation occurs, rinse with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 OXP, UK
  • [UK] 0800 917 7197
  • Questions or comments? Call

Net Contents

50 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid getting into your eyes. If irritation occurs, rinse with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

101 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

Perfect product for your face for wrinkles and moisturizing

nice product

4 stars

i have tried olay products and have found them to be effective

Good one-step morning cream

4 stars

I'm quite geeky about skincare and usually use the Asian multi-step skincare regime, and pack my skin with hyaluronic acid (for hydration), so I used this as my last step in the mornings, just before SPF. Good overall brightening effect, and convenient simple one-step moisturiser if you're rushed for time in mornings, but not as hydrating throughout the day as some creams I've used, and for me the main downside was the lack of hyaluronic acid in the ingredients list. Brownie points for vitamins and niacinamide though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

I loved the pump dispenser, it delivered just the right amount of cream for my face. It smelled good and my skin looks great. It did feel a bit dry immediately after but that feeling soon goes off. My skin looks better than it normally does at this time of year. Would highly recommend and will be purchasing again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super moisturiser

5 stars

A lovely , light and fast absorbing day cream. Leaves skin subtle and firm .it absorbs so fast , great for busy mornings . I love it !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic product

5 stars

Loved reviews olay cream smell is lovely and refreshing soaked into skin leaving it feeling soft and plumped no greasiness and a little goes a long way [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fabulous

5 stars

This was the first time I used Olay and I love it. I love how quickly it gets absorbs to the skin. It effectively reduced my skin colour uneveness and wrinkles. The skin is more radiant this is just after few weeks. I stopped using all my old products and will definitely continue to use this. Thanks Olay!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My new go to product

5 stars

Well I have to say that from now on this will be my go to product. I love the feeling on my skin and its non greasy feel is wonderful. I am definitely sold on this and from now on will be the cream I buy. I have recommended it to quite a few friends, family and colleagues as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moisturiser

5 stars

Love this product it felt lovely on my skin, and as I'm menopausal I have a lot of hot flushes and my face sweats, which means that most creams are either too oily or make me all clammy Olay was different, it didn't make my skin feel tight, hot, greasy or sticky, and even after a hot flush or two my skin still felt marvellous!! The other bonus is that people have remarked how young I am looking so something is definitely working [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

This is one of the best anti aging moisturizers out there. I am a serious skincare product junkie and swear by this. It can be used as an eye cream, highly recommended!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 101 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Olay Anti Wrinkle Firm & Lift Day Moisturiser Spf 15 50Ml

£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Olay Complete 3In1 Normal Oily Light Weight Day Cream 100Ml

£ 4.00
£4.00/100ml

Offer

Silvikrin Maximum Hold Hair Spray 250Ml

£ 2.70
£1.08/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here