Olay Complete Care Day Cream Moisturiser Spf 15 50Ml

Excellent!
Perfect product for your face for wrinkles and moisturizing
nice product
i have tried olay products and have found them to be effective
Good one-step morning cream
I'm quite geeky about skincare and usually use the Asian multi-step skincare regime, and pack my skin with hyaluronic acid (for hydration), so I used this as my last step in the mornings, just before SPF. Good overall brightening effect, and convenient simple one-step moisturiser if you're rushed for time in mornings, but not as hydrating throughout the day as some creams I've used, and for me the main downside was the lack of hyaluronic acid in the ingredients list. Brownie points for vitamins and niacinamide though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
I loved the pump dispenser, it delivered just the right amount of cream for my face. It smelled good and my skin looks great. It did feel a bit dry immediately after but that feeling soon goes off. My skin looks better than it normally does at this time of year. Would highly recommend and will be purchasing again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super moisturiser
A lovely , light and fast absorbing day cream. Leaves skin subtle and firm .it absorbs so fast , great for busy mornings . I love it !! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic product
Loved reviews olay cream smell is lovely and refreshing soaked into skin leaving it feeling soft and plumped no greasiness and a little goes a long way [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fabulous
This was the first time I used Olay and I love it. I love how quickly it gets absorbs to the skin. It effectively reduced my skin colour uneveness and wrinkles. The skin is more radiant this is just after few weeks. I stopped using all my old products and will definitely continue to use this. Thanks Olay!!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
My new go to product
Well I have to say that from now on this will be my go to product. I love the feeling on my skin and its non greasy feel is wonderful. I am definitely sold on this and from now on will be the cream I buy. I have recommended it to quite a few friends, family and colleagues as well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Moisturiser
Love this product it felt lovely on my skin, and as I'm menopausal I have a lot of hot flushes and my face sweats, which means that most creams are either too oily or make me all clammy Olay was different, it didn't make my skin feel tight, hot, greasy or sticky, and even after a hot flush or two my skin still felt marvellous!! The other bonus is that people have remarked how young I am looking so something is definitely working [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
This is one of the best anti aging moisturizers out there. I am a serious skincare product junkie and swear by this. It can be used as an eye cream, highly recommended!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]