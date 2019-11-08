Organic Carrots 700G

Usually pretty good - wish they were available in
Usually pretty good - wish they were available in store. Actually taste more than Redmere efforts you buy in the shop.
This week they were awful. They looked old and some of the tops were broken off and there were all manky. I was shocked to see organic carrots like this.
Organic carrots are the way forward!
Once you have tasted organic carrots, there is no turning back! They are sweeter and so much more tasty than non-organic carrots. Always fresh and they last ages!
I was very impressed with the organic carrots. On opening the bag I smelt a wonderful sweet aroma, the taste was delicious.The colour was an amazing orange, quite distinct from usual carrots. Definitely buy again.
Use your carrots inventively!
Great quality Used for tesco recipe of vegetable pilaf - gorgeous and I'm not vegetarian.
I've been buying these carrots for years however the current batch grown by Manuel Ayiion of Spain are the tastiest ever.
Product is often mouldy or sprouting roots within a day of purchase - since tesco has removed the sell by date. this product was fine before - please add sell by date again.
I bought some organic carrots from Tesco at Sheringham, Norfolk. After boiling, the outer part of the carrots was fine to eat, but all of them had a hard woody core on the inside. If I had eaten this...I would have choked and have it stuck in the throat. I reluctantly had to throw all the carrots away as they were inedible. If this is a new way of growing organic carrots, then Tesco should check their produce before selling them.
i do not know why are you sending the earlirst due when i order online? because its smell was not good.
Very poor quality. Carrots obviously past their best - ends were brown and mushy and similar mush in bag. They went straight in the bin!