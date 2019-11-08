By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Organic Carrots 700G

2.5(16)Write a review
image 1 of Organic Carrots 700G
£ 1.00
£1.43/kg
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Organic Carrots
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

Carrot

Storage

For maximum freshness, best kept refrigerated. Store in bag for longer life. Wash before use.

Produce of

Produce of Republic of Ireland, Italy, Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines: Wash and peel or scrape carrots. Cut into rings or strips.

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Varies

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Usually pretty good - wish they were available in

4 stars

Usually pretty good - wish they were available in store. Actually taste more than Redmere efforts you buy in the shop.

these were not nice

2 stars

This week they were awful. They looked old and some of the tops were broken off and there were all manky. I was shocked to see organic carrots like this.

Organic carrots are the way forward!

5 stars

Once you have tasted organic carrots, there is no turning back! They are sweeter and so much more tasty than non-organic carrots. Always fresh and they last ages!

I was very impressed with the organic carrots. On

5 stars

I was very impressed with the organic carrots. On opening the bag I smelt a wonderful sweet aroma, the taste was delicious.The colour was an amazing orange, quite distinct from usual carrots. Definitely buy again.

Use your carrots inventively!

5 stars

Great quality Used for tesco recipe of vegetable pilaf - gorgeous and I'm not vegetarian.

I've been buying these carrots for years however t

5 stars

I've been buying these carrots for years however the current batch grown by Manuel Ayiion of Spain are the tastiest ever.

Product is often mouldy or sprouting roots within

1 stars

Product is often mouldy or sprouting roots within a day of purchase - since tesco has removed the sell by date. this product was fine before - please add sell by date again.

awful..

1 stars

I bought some organic carrots from Tesco at Sheringham, Norfolk. After boiling, the outer part of the carrots was fine to eat, but all of them had a hard woody core on the inside. If I had eaten this...I would have choked and have it stuck in the throat. I reluctantly had to throw all the carrots away as they were inedible. If this is a new way of growing organic carrots, then Tesco should check their produce before selling them.

i do not know why are you sending the earlirst due

1 stars

i do not know why are you sending the earlirst due when i order online? because its smell was not good.

Very poor quality. Carrots obviously past their be

1 stars

Very poor quality. Carrots obviously past their best - ends were brown and mushy and similar mush in bag. They went straight in the bin!

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Swede

£ 0.80
£0.80/each

New

Tesco Parsnips Loose

£ 0.18
£1.18/kg

Tesco Broccoli Loose

£ 0.64
£1.68/kg

Redmere Farms Parsnip 500G

£ 0.19
£0.38/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here