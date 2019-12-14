By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Complete Care Day Fluid Moisturiser Spf 15 100Ml

4.5(37)Write a review
image 1 of Olay Complete Care Day Fluid Moisturiser Spf 15 100Ml
£ 6.00
£6.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Long-lasting skin hydration & gentle, caring formula
  • Protects your skin from incidental sun exposure with SPF15 UVA/UVB
  • Skin pampering formula with vitamins B3 & E & pro-vitamin B5
  • Are you looking for a cream ideal for a beautiful healthy looking skin day by day? Olay Complete Care 3in1 Day fluid moisturises skin and gives everything your skin needs most during the day in a fluid texture formula. A broad spectrum UVA/UVB SPF15 protection gently protects the surface of your skin from daily incidental UV exposure while nourishing vitamins (B3, E and Pro-V B5) pamper your skin and strengthen its natural moisture barrier. Furthermore, this anti-ageing 24 hours fluid hydrates your skin 7 layers deep to let your inner glow come through. This anti-ageing fluid is also available for normal, oily and dry skin.
  • Ideal for a beautiful healthy looking skin day by day
  • Anti-ageing day cream with skin pampering nourishing vitamins (B3, E and Pro-V B5)
  • Features SolaSheer UVA/UVB protection with SPF15
  • Provides 24h moisturisation that hydrates 7 layers deep
  • Easily absorbed, dermatologically tested and won’t clog pores
  • 3in1 daily facial fluid ideal for normal / oily skin
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Aqua, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Niacinamide, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Dimethicone, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Octocrylene, Isopropyl Palmitate, Panthenol, Tocophery Acetate, Dimethiconol, Sorbitan Stearate, Laureth-7, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Polyethylene, Polyacrylamide, Triethanolamine, PEG-100 Stearate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, C13-14 Alkane, Benzyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Ethylparaben, Parfum, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Benzoate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply liberally and gently massage
  • onto your face and neck.

Warnings

  • Avoid getting into your eyes. If irritation occurs, rinse with water.

Net Contents

100 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid getting into your eyes. If irritation occurs, rinse with water.

Amazing !

5 stars

Review from olay.co.uk

Makes my skin feel so clear and fresh .. & soft I love it. Please never discontinue this olay

Excellent!

5 stars

Review from Supersavvyme.com

My go to moisturiser, I like that this is heavy enough to moisturise my dry skin but light enough not to leave my skin greasy. It’s a great base for make up and also has SPF in to help protect skin. Great value for money too.

Excellent!

5 stars

Review from Supersavvyme.com

Love this product. I have used this daily for many years.

Perfect for summer

5 stars

Review from Supersavvyme.com

This cream has spf in it so you can be protected from the sun without having to put thick sun cream on. Personally, sun cream always brings me out in spots when worn on my face. With this cream I was able to mix it into my foundation (due to it being quite light weight) and know that my skin was protected. No spots, just fresh and soft skin. Big thumbs up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect daily moisturiser

4 stars

Review from Supersavvyme.com

This moisturising fluid is perfect for light moisture under make up. I am still faithful to my olay regenerist which is a little thicker and more intense for my dry areas, such as cheeks. However, this is a great lighter alternative for when you need less intense moisture - such as a make up base. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A little too rich

4 stars

Review from Supersavvyme.com

I liked this product, I think it made my skin feel nice and it smells lovely. However, it was a little bit too rich for my skin, and I found that it took a while to sink in. I have sensitive skin, and it did not irritate it, but I had to wait a while for this to sink in to put my make-up on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A new favourite!

5 stars

Review from Supersavvyme.com

I've always loved the original beauty fluid from Olay (the pink one).... with all the benefits this one offers though, I think this will be my new favourite. It is the fluid, so it is lightweight and you barely notice it on your skin. Keeps skin moisturised and protected! (It contains SPF which is SO important in terms of anti-aging.) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Super soft skin

4 stars

Review from Supersavvyme.com

This moisturiser is easily absorbed into my skin,smells nice and keeps my skin silky smooth.the only downside is it comes in a bottle rather than a container which makes getting just the right amount a bit trickier but that's just personal preference [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely moisturiser

5 stars

Review from Supersavvyme.com

A little thicker than my previous moisturiser but I found this helped keep my face hydrated for longer. It has also been really effective getting on the stubborn dry areas around my eyes and smells great!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Another winner from Olay!

5 stars

Review from Supersavvyme.com

I don't think I've come across an Olay product that I haven't liked... This is the perfect product for summer, it's very lightweight but still wonderfully moisturising. I found this sunk into my skin leaving it silky soft and smelling gorgeous. Leaves no residue or sticky feeling - perfect with our without make up. Definitely recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

