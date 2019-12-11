Jacob's Mini Cheddars Christmas Caddy 260G
- Energy535 kJ 128 kcal6%
- Fat7.3g10%
- Saturates2.9g15%
- Sugars1.3g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Cheese Snack Biscuits
- The Indoor Christmas Games
- Carry on the fun this Christmas with these easy to play games, all you need is this pack! (And maybe a few bits from around the house)
- 1 Paperball
- Position this pack a fair distance from the players, fashion a ball from a piece of discarded wrapping paper. Take turns to lob it in.
- 2 Lidsbee
- Same rules with paperball, but using the lid. Frisbee it towards the pack, closest wins the round. Land it on the pack for maximum kudos!
- 3 Golfing
- Lay the pack on it's side, with the open end facing you. Grab a wooden spoon and a ball (ball of Christmas wrapping paper will do). Go for a hole in one.
- Care should be taken. Jacob's will not be held responsible for any damage which is caused from playing the suggested games. Only items suggested should be used for these games.
- To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
- Product may settle in transit
- Oven baked
- Baked with real cheese
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Sunflower), Dried Cheese (12%) (Milk) [Dried Powder Cheese (Milk), Natural Flavouring, Yeast Extract (Barley)], Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Dried Whey (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Acid (Lactic Acid), Natural Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May also contain Egg, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeFor Best Before - See Base
Number of uses
Typical number of servings per drum: 10
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Jacob's,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 08081 449454
- Mail: (UK): Freepost Jacob's.
- (Outside UK): Jacob's Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (25g)
|Energy (kJ)
|2139
|535
|(kcal)
|512
|128
|Fat
|29.2g
|7.3g
|of which Saturates
|11.6g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|50.1g
|12.5g
|of which Sugars
|5.1g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Protein
|10.6g
|2.7g
|Salt
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Typical number of servings per drum: 10
