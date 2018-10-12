By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Free From Bramley Apple Pies 4 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.50/each
One pie
  • Energy1029kJ 244kcal
    12%
  • Fat8.1g
    12%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars18.1g
    20%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1582kJ / 376kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free sweet shortcrust pastry cases made with maize starch, rice flour and potato starch, with Bramley apple filling.
  • We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion. Bramley apple filling baked in crumbly shortcrust pastry, sugar dusted for a sweet, tangy pie.
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Bramley Apple (13%), Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Maize Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Stearic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Flavouring, Sugar Beet Fibre, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Best served warm. Can be eaten hot or cold. Remove carton, film and tray. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 5-6 mins Place pies (still in foil cases) on a baking tray. Heat in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5-6 mins.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Not suitable for microwave heating

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pie (65g)
Energy1582kJ / 376kcal1029kJ / 244kcal
Fat12.5g8.1g
Saturates5.9g3.8g
Carbohydrate63.8g41.5g
Sugars27.9g18.1g
Fibre0.8g0.5g
Protein1.7g1.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

they are really good apple pies with plenty of apple inside

5 stars

Hi I am a coeliac and to find nice tasting food is hard but the apple pies are great

