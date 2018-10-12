Tesco Free From Bramley Apple Pies 4 Pack

they are really good apple pies with plenty of apple inside
Hi I am a coeliac and to find nice tasting food is hard but the apple pies are great
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1582kJ / 376kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Bramley Apple (13%), Palm Oil, Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Dextrose, Maize Flour, Pasteurised Egg, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Sodium Citrate, Stearic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Flavouring, Sugar Beet Fibre, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Oven
Instructions: Best served warm. Can be eaten hot or cold. Remove carton, film and tray. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 5-6 mins Place pies (still in foil cases) on a baking tray. Heat in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 5-6 mins.
Produced in the U.K.
4 Servings
Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pie (65g)
|Energy
|1582kJ / 376kcal
|1029kJ / 244kcal
|Fat
|12.5g
|8.1g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|63.8g
|41.5g
|Sugars
|27.9g
|18.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.5g
|Protein
|1.7g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019