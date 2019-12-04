By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Halls Mentho-Lyptus Extra Strong 9'S

Halls Mentho-Lyptus Extra Strong 9'S
£ 0.50
£0.06/each

Product Description

  • Extra Strong Original Flavour Hard Boiled Sweets.
  • Clearing menthol action
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Acids (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (E325, E332)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

  We are passionate about our great quality Halls products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.

Net Contents

33.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 1640 kJ / 385 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which Saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 96 g
of which Sugars 75.5 g
Protein 0.1 g
Salt 0.03 g

