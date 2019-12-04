Halls Mentho-Lyptus Extra Strong 9'S

Product Description
- Extra Strong Original Flavour Hard Boiled Sweets.
- Clearing menthol action
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Flavourings, Acids (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Acidity Regulators (E325, E332)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Net Contents
33.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g:
|Energy
|1640 kJ / 385 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which Saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|96 g
|of which Sugars
|75.5 g
|Protein
|0.1 g
|Salt
|0.03 g
