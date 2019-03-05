Heinz Weight Watchers Chicken Soup 295G

Too floury and high sugar
Very floury and like the other soups in this range the sugar content is high. Very low on fibre.
Water, Modified Cornflour, Chicken (2%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Salt, Cream (Milk), Herb Extracts, Garlic Salt, Spice Extract, Colour - Beta-Carotene
Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end: see can end.
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Empty contents into a saucepan and stir gently while heating. Do not boil or overcook as this will impair the flavour.
Made in England
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per can
|%RI*
|Energy
|132kJ
|388kJ
|-
|31kcal
|92kcal
|5%
|Fat
|0.8g
|2.3g
|3%
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|0.4g
|2%
|Carbohydrate
|4.5g
|13.1g
|5%
|of which sugars
|1.5g
|4.4g
|5%
|Fibre
|Trace
|0.1g
|Protein
|1.6g
|4.7g
|9%
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.9g
|32%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
