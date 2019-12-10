By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Leffe Brune 750 Ml

Leffe Brune 750 Ml
£ 3.00
£4.00/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • “Sharp, full-bodied and dark brown in colour.”
  • Leffe Brown is an authentic abbey beer. Both its deep, dark brown colour and its full, slightly sweet flavour can be ascribed to the use of darkly roasted malt, making every sip just as exceptional as the last.
  • Leffe Brune is the perfect balance between a discreetly bitter, yet slightly caramelised taste. Hints of coffee and chocolate provide this beer with an even more desirable flavour.
  • Leffe was founded by the Fathers of the Abbey in 1240 and their craft, expertise and brewing tradition can still be enjoyed today. This brewing heritage is now shared and enjoyed by consumers in over 60 countries worldwide.
  • Roasted taste, ranging from bitter to sweet caramel
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Malted Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Leffe Brune is the perfect balance between a discreetly bitter, yet slightly caramelised taste. Hints of coffee and chocolate provide this beer with an even more desirable flavour

Alcohol Units

4.9

ABV

6.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Leffe Brune is also ideally paired with aperitif snacks or cheese and it goes perfectly with spicy, caramelised or sweet and sour dishes.
  • Leffe Brune is ideally served at 5-6°C in a beer chalice, which will allow all the flavours to come through.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • AB InBev UK Ltd,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS.

Return to

  • AB InBev UK Ltd,
  • Luton,
  • LU1 3LS.
  • UK Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

