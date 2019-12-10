Leffe Brune 750 Ml
- Beer
- “Sharp, full-bodied and dark brown in colour.”
- Leffe Brown is an authentic abbey beer. Both its deep, dark brown colour and its full, slightly sweet flavour can be ascribed to the use of darkly roasted malt, making every sip just as exceptional as the last.
- Leffe Brune is the perfect balance between a discreetly bitter, yet slightly caramelised taste. Hints of coffee and chocolate provide this beer with an even more desirable flavour.
- Leffe was founded by the Fathers of the Abbey in 1240 and their craft, expertise and brewing tradition can still be enjoyed today. This brewing heritage is now shared and enjoyed by consumers in over 60 countries worldwide.
- Roasted taste, ranging from bitter to sweet caramel
- Pack size: 750ml
- Contains: Malted Barley
4.9
6.5% vol
Beer
Ambient
- Leffe Brune is also ideally paired with aperitif snacks or cheese and it goes perfectly with spicy, caramelised or sweet and sour dishes.
- Leffe Brune is ideally served at 5-6°C in a beer chalice, which will allow all the flavours to come through.
Bottle. Recyclable
- AB InBev UK Ltd,
- Luton,
- LU1 3LS.
- UK Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24
18 Years
750ml ℮
