By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Robinsons Fruit Shoots Blackcurrant & Apple No Added Sugar 4X200ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Robinsons Fruit Shoots Blackcurrant & Apple No Added Sugar 4X200ml
£ 2.00
£0.25/100ml
Per 200ml:
  • Energy40kJ 10kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 20kJ/5kcal

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Apple and Blackcurrant Soft Drink with Sweeteners and Vitamins
  • Netmums Recommended†
  • †When asked, 90 out of 100 Netmums recommended Fruit Shoot.
  • When kids are busy doing the things they love, we're right there with them. Keeping them refreshed with our great tasting drinks. Our apples are grown in the best climates and our plump blackcurrants are picked straight from the field. That's why every bottle of Fruit Shoot is so deliciously fruity.
  • This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit
  • Made with real fruit
  • With added multi-vitamins
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • No artificial colours or flavourings
  • Pack size: 800ml
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 6%, Blackcurrant 2%, Plum), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Natural Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Vitamins (Niacin, B6, Biotin)

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and drink within 3 days. Store out of direct sunlight.Best Before End: See Shoulder of Bottles

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake before opening.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 x 200ml bottles

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Contains Sweeteners

Warnings

  • WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Caps contains small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months. Open by hand. Don't refill bottles.

Name and address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch? Call our Consumer Engagement team in GB & NI on 0800 032 1767, ROI on 1800 696 127 or visit www.fruitshoot.com and email us.
  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • Britvic Ireland Ltd.,
  • P.O. Box 2020,
  • Dublin 10,
  • Ireland.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

4 x 200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 20kJ/5kcal
Carbohydrate 0.8g
of which sugars 0.8g
Salt 0.03g
Niacin 1.20mg (8% RI*)
Vitamin B6 0.11mg (8% RI*)
Biotin 3.75µg (8% RI*)
Contains negligible amounts of fat, saturates and protein-
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: CHOKING RISK. Caps contains small parts. Unsuitable for children under 36 months. Open by hand. Don't refill bottles.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Robinsons Fruit Shoot Orange No Added Sugar 4X200ml

£ 2.00
£0.25/100ml

Fruit Shoot Summer Fruits No Added Sugar 4 X 200Ml

£ 2.00
£0.25/100ml

Fred & Flo 64 Fragranced Free Wipes

£ 0.52
£0.01/each

Offer

Tesco Still Mineral Water 6X330ml

£ 1.00
£0.05/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here