Asparagus Tips 125G Class 1

Remove all packaging. Trim the base if required and wash before use.

Steam 4-5 minutes Place in a steamer or steam over boiling water for 4-5 minutes or until tender

Hob 3-4 minutes Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 3-4 minutes or until tender

Roast 6-8 minutes Place in preheated oven at fan 180°C / 200°C / Gas 6 for 6-8 minutes or until tender

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only