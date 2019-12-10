By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Asparagus Tips 125G Class 1

2.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Asparagus Tips 125G Class 1
£ 1.80
£14.40/kg

Offer

Per 62g
  • Energy76kJ 18kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 122kJ / 29kcal

Product Description

  • Asparagus
  • Harvested by Hand Carefully picked when at their most sweet and tender
  • Pack size: 125g
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

Asparagus

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produce of Kenya

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Trim the base if required and wash before use.

    Steam 4-5 minutes Place in a steamer or steam over boiling water for 4-5 minutes or until tender

    Hob 3-4 minutes Place in a pan of boiling water and boil gently for 3-4 minutes or until tender

    Roast 6-8 minutes Place in preheated oven at fan 180°C / 200°C / Gas 6 for 6-8 minutes or until tender

    All appliances vary, these are guidelines only

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

125g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 62g
Energy122kJ / 29kcal76kJ / 18kcal
Fat0.6g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate2.0g1.2g
Sugars1.9g1.2g
Starch0.1g0.1g
Fibre2.1g1.3g
Protein2.9g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin K51.8µg (69%NRV)32.1µg (43%NRV)
Folic Acid173µg (87%NRV)107µg (54%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

6 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Slime

1 stars

If you leave these in the fridge for a couple of days, you will get a green, decomposed sludge. The packaging doesn't allow the tips to breathe. Been caught twice by this crap. Never again.

Buy in season!

4 stars

I buy asparagus when in season from UK growers and it's fine. Can't expect same from Kenya.

poor

1 stars

VERY poor quality, bruised and tips start going mushy withing a day

The bag states Asparagus Tips but it contained a b

1 stars

The bag states Asparagus Tips but it contained a bunch of 6 asparagus - NOT what I ordered nor as described and shown on the website. Now I do not know what to order next time.

Perfect

5 stars

We buy three packets a week and they have always been fresh and tasty

Packing all wrong despite being repeatedly told

2 stars

I buy this almost every week. Its wet and nasty. Tips are mushy and smelly.i got embarressed calling to complain so i wont be buying them again

