Asparagus Tips 125G Class 1

Slime
If you leave these in the fridge for a couple of days, you will get a green, decomposed sludge. The packaging doesn't allow the tips to breathe. Been caught twice by this crap. Never again.
Buy in season!
I buy asparagus when in season from UK growers and it's fine. Can't expect same from Kenya.
poor
VERY poor quality, bruised and tips start going mushy withing a day
The bag states Asparagus Tips but it contained a bunch of 6 asparagus - NOT what I ordered nor as described and shown on the website. Now I do not know what to order next time.
Perfect
We buy three packets a week and they have always been fresh and tasty
Packing all wrong despite being repeatedly told
I buy this almost every week. Its wet and nasty. Tips are mushy and smelly.i got embarressed calling to complain so i wont be buying them again