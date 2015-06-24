By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gallo Family Vineyards Chardonnay 75Cl

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Californian Wine
  • Wine Style
  • A rich white wine with flavours of peach and hints of honey and vanilla
  • In 1933, brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded a winery in California with nothing but a love of wine and a lot of determination. Four generations later we continue to craft great-tasting wines for every occasion.
  • Wine of California, U.S.A.
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This Chardonnay features delicious notes of ripe tree and stone fruit layered with hints of browned caramel, vanilla, and wood shavings. This wine pairs beautifully with pasta in cream sauce, mild cheeses and grilled chicken.

Region of Origin

California

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Gallo Family Vineyards

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Cal Dennison

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for Gallo Family Vineyards Chardonnay were harvested at optimum ripeness during cool night temperatures to preserve the fresh fruit flavours.

History

  • Gallo Family Vineyards is a family owned company founded in 1933 by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo. Gallo combines four generations of winemaking expertise from the world's largest family owned winery to always bring you great‐tasting wine. If you love wine you'll love Gallo, for all your wine moments. When it's time for wine, say Hello to Gallo.

Regional Information

  • A welcomed wet winter and moderate growing season lead to balanced vine growth and open canopies which were ideal for maturing the fruit. An early bud break was followed in turn by early veraison, which gave an early start to harvest.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of U.S.A.

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Importer address

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Gallo Family Vineyards Europe,
  • Harman House,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1QQ,
  • U.K.
  • gallofamily.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

always a super flavour

5 stars

have always had great trust in GALLO wines and once again they have turned up trumps, the quality is always there

Excellent wine

5 stars

This wine is compatible with most foods and excellent on its own.

A lovely easy drinking win

5 stars

A great wine for anytime but delicious on a warm summer evening. Very drinkable

Gallo

4 stars

Excellent easy drinking wine, lovely flavour and goes with everything. Good value for money.

Great value

5 stars

Lovely oaky nose especially for this price good fruit as well ! Must recommend

My favourite Chardonnay

5 stars

A great wine without the acidity that is sometimes found.

