Gallo Family Vineyards Chardonnay 75Cl

always a super flavour
have always had great trust in GALLO wines and once again they have turned up trumps, the quality is always there
Excellent wine
This wine is compatible with most foods and excellent on its own.
A lovely easy drinking win
A great wine for anytime but delicious on a warm summer evening. Very drinkable
Gallo
Excellent easy drinking wine, lovely flavour and goes with everything. Good value for money.
Great value
Lovely oaky nose especially for this price good fruit as well ! Must recommend
My favourite Chardonnay
A great wine without the acidity that is sometimes found.