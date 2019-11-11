V8 Vegetable Juice 1 Litre

Mostly tomato juice with a hint of other veg. Too
Tomato Juice* 89%, Vegetable Juice* 10% (Carrot, Celery, Beetroot, Parsley, Lettuce, Watercress, Spinach), Salt, Spice Extract (contains Celery), *from Concentrate
Remember...Store in a cool, dry place and give the carton a good shake before serving. Once you've opened the carton keep it refrigerated and use within 4 days of opening. Do not purchase unless cap and neck band are intact. Best before: see top
Contains over 6 servings
1l ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 150ml
|RI*
|Energy
|73kJ
|110kJ
|1%
|-
|17kcal
|26kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|<1%
|of which saturates
|0.02g
|0.03g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|4.3g
|2%
|of which sugars
|2.8g
|4.2g
|5%
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.4g
|Protein
|0.9g
|1.4g
|3%
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.80g
|13%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
