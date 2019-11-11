By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
V8 Vegetable Juice 1 Litre

V8 Vegetable Juice 1 Litre
£ 1.75
£0.18/100ml

Product Description

  • A delicious blend of nutritious vegetable juices from concentrates.
  • www.facebook.com/v8juiceuk
  • The Original vegetable juice
  • Every carton of V8® vegetable juice original contains nutritious vegetable juices, packed full of flavour and juicy goodness. Each 150ml glass provides you with one whole serving of vegetables. It contains no artificial flavourings*, colours* or preservatives (*according to the Regulation in force). There is no added sugar.
  • Have you tried our other V8 drinks yet?
  • Tetra Pak
  • Tetra Gemina® Aseptic
  • One 150ml glass = 1 of your 5 a day
  • It is naturally low in fat and a source of fibre
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Low in fat
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Juice* 89%, Vegetable Juice* 10% (Carrot, Celery, Beetroot, Parsley, Lettuce, Watercress, Spinach), Salt, Spice Extract (contains Celery), *from Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery

Storage

Remember...Store in a cool, dry place and give the carton a good shake before serving. Once you've opened the carton keep it refrigerated and use within 4 days of opening. Do not purchase unless cap and neck band are intact. Best before: see top

Number of uses

Contains over 6 servings

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • Tennant & Ruttle Dist. Ltd,

Distributor address

  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • Tennant & Ruttle Dist. Ltd,

  • Or you could check our website: www.V8juice.co.uk
  • Euro Food Brands Ltd,
  • Kimbell Mews,
  • Humfrey Lane,
  • Boughton,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • Tennant & Ruttle Dist. Ltd,
  • Allied Industrial Estate,

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 150mlRI*
Energy 73kJ110kJ1%
-17kcal26kcal
Fat 0.1g0.1g<1%
of which saturates 0.02g0.03g<1%
Carbohydrate 2.8g4.3g2%
of which sugars 2.8g4.2g5%
Fibre 0.9g1.4g
Protein 0.9g1.4g3%
Salt0.50g0.80g13%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal) ---
Contains over 6 servings---

Mostly tomato juice with a hint of other veg. Too

3 stars

Mostly tomato juice with a hint of other veg. Too expensive for what it is

